Bangkok floodwaters begin receding after weekend rainfall affects thousands

Bangkok floodwaters began slowly receding on Monday, September 28, 2026, after nearly continuous rainfall over the weekend affected approximately 700,000 people across Thailand’s capital. While intermittent rain continued to fall, city officials accelerated drainage operations as water levels in four main canals had risen too high over the weekend to take in runoff from surrounding communities.

Emergency Declaration and Vulnerable Populations Take Priority

Bangkok Gov. Chadchart Sittipunt declared a flood emergency on Saturday across all 50 city districts, mobilizing municipal resources to address the widespread inundation. The weekend deluge impacted 329,000 households, straining local infrastructure and prompting thousands of residents to evacuate to temporary shelters. City officials reported that nearly 7,000 displaced individuals were accommodated in designated facilities as emergency crews focused heavily on protecting vulnerable populations.

Authorities prioritized targeted assistance for older adults and residents with disabilities, coordinating direct deliveries of essential supplies and arranging safe evacuations from high-risk zones.

Eastern Districts Bear the Brunt of Inundation

Neighborhoods situated in eastern Bangkok experienced the most severe flooding, with major thoroughfares and housing estates remaining heavily inundated well into Monday. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul conducted an on-the-ground inspection Sunday night, walking barefoot with rolled-up trousers through a heavily flooded housing estate in the Bang Kapi district to personally assist in distributing relief supplies to marooned families.

By Monday afternoon, floodwaters remained approximately knee-deep near key transit points, including local railway stations and shopping malls in Bang Kapi. Undeterred by persistent downpours, shoppers waded through the water carrying backpacks and grocery boxes, while commercial operators deployed small boats to ferry commuters between flooded platforms and dry storefronts. Meanwhile, neighboring countries including Cambodia and Myanmar also contended with severe weather systems contributing to regional hydrological stress.

Human Toll and Daily Disruption for Residents

Naowarat Supanikorn, a 55-year-old resident and domestic worker, discovered water rapidly seeping into her single-story home at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Photo: thestar.com

“I had to take my dogs and cats out,” Naowarat said, describing how she initially evacuated her three dogs and six cats to a neighbor’s home before bringing them back as conditions briefly fluctuated. “It’s stressful. If the bills come, I’d be cooked, because I don’t have work now. If I have to pay for water or electricity now it would be bad.”

With floodwaters reaching above hip-level at their peak before dropping to knee-height by Monday, Naowarat also lost her condominium housekeeping job due to transit disruptions and attendance hurdles. To generate alternative income, she invested in provisions for streetside food vending, though overall commerce remained stagnant amid the persistent inundation. Thai media confirmed two flood-related fatalities within Bangkok proper and at least 10 nationwide as municipal agencies maintained a high-alert posture.

Accelerating Drainage and Looking Ahead

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