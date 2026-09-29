Record-Breaking Big Swing Opens Above Brno Construction Site

A Fifty-Meter Drop: Redefining the Brno Skyline

At fifty meters above the ground, the perspective on Brno shifts from the familiar bustle of the street to a sprawling, industrial geometry. For thirty participants, the recent Big Swing event at the Dornych construction site offered more than just a fleeting adrenaline rush; it provided a rare, bird’s-eye view of a city center in the midst of a radical transformation. Organized by the agency Media Age in collaboration with the developer Crestyl, the stunt turned an active construction zone into a temporary observatory, securing its place in the Czech Book of Records as the highest Big Swing ever conducted on a working building site.

The experience is deceptive in its simplicity. On the ground, the process is clinical: gear is checked, harnesses are secured, and the winch begins its slow, deliberate ascent. As the ground falls away, the massive cranes—which appear imposing from the sidewalk—reveal themselves as mere components of a much larger, intricate puzzle. The journey to the apex serves as a forced meditation, offering the rider several minutes to contemplate the drop before the operators release the mechanism, triggering a rapid descent and a high-altitude arc over the skeletal remains of the former Prior department store.

The Evolution of the Dornych District

The site of the Big Swing is far from arbitrary. The Dornych project is currently rising on the footprint of the former Prior, a building that later functioned as a Tesco before its demolition. This location is crucial to Brno’s urban planning, situated directly adjacent to the main railway station. The developer, Crestyl, intends for this new district to serve as a vital link between the historic city center and the rapidly developing Southern Quarter.

The master plan for Dornych is ambitious in its scope. Upon its projected completion in late 2027, the area will transition from a construction site into a multi-use complex featuring retail spaces, restaurants, office buildings, rental apartments, and a hotel. Beyond the commercial offerings, the project incorporates a medical clinic and coworking facilities, all centered around a large public space designed to connect the center of Brno with the developing Southern Quarter. Currently, the project is in the structural phase, with reinforced concrete skeletons rising across the site to define the future streetscape.

Engineering a Record-Breaking Perspective

The decision to host a high-altitude swing within an active construction zone was a deliberate effort to showcase the scale of the development. By placing the attraction directly between the cranes rather than in a controlled environment like a rope park, organizers offered participants a vantage point typically reserved for architects and site engineers. The visibility of the attraction, coupled with its extreme height, ensured that the event resonated beyond the thirty participants, becoming a spectacle for the surrounding neighborhood.

The record-setting swing serves as a marker of this transition—a brief, exhilarating moment suspended above the slow, steady progress of Brno’s urban expansion.

Looking Toward the 2027 Completion

As the concrete skeletons are eventually clad in glass and steel, the memory of the swing will remain a singular footnote in the site’s history—a moment when the public was invited to look down upon the future of Brno before it was fully built.

Would you trade the safety of the sidewalk for a view from the top of a construction crane, or is this particular perspective on city development a bit too intense for your liking? Share your thoughts on how temporary attractions like this change your perception of urban growth.