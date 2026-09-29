Injured After Landing Mishap Aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

Two U.S. Navy aviators ejected from an aircraft and were safely rescued during recovery operations aboard the nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower off the Virginia coast on Monday evening, September 28, 2026, leaving four shipboard personnel injured.

Carrier Recovery Operations and the Ejection Off Virginia

The emergency unfolded at approximately 6:18 p.m. EDT as the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducted aircraft recovery operations in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia. During the landing phase, a mishap occurred that forced two aviators assigned to Carrier Air Wing 3 to eject from their plane.

Search-and-rescue personnel moved quickly to retrieve the pilots. The US Navy confirmed that both aviators were promptly brought back aboard the aircraft carrier.

Four Sailors Injured in the Flight Deck Mishap

The sudden accident did not only impact the two flight crew members. The U.S. Navy reported that four shipboard personnel sustained injuries during the incident and immediately began receiving medical care aboard the vessel.

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One of the injured sailors required transfer ashore. According to the service, that sailor was transported to a hospital in the Norfolk area for treatment of injuries described as not life-threatening. Officials have not yet detailed the specific conditions of the other three wounded crew members.

Unresolved Questions Over the Aircraft and Cause

Military authorities have kept tight-lipped about the specifics surrounding the mechanical or operational triggers of the accident. The Associated Press noted that the Navy did not immediately disclose which type of two-seater aircraft was involved, what happened to the plane itself, or what caused the mishap during the recovery sequence.

Photo: Cedarnews

U.S. Fleet Forces Command has launched an inquiry to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the emergency landings and flight deck injuries.

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Recent Deployment Context for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

Commissioned in 1977, the nuclear-powered Nimitz-class carrier is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship recently emerged from a maintenance period at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, where it completed its planned incremental availability to update its repair and modernization systems.

Photo: Ottumwacourier

Following those yard updates, the carrier departed from Naval Station Norfolk on the afternoon of September 28 to begin early carrier qualification operations in support of East Coast Fleet replacement squadrons.