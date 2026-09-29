Montgomery County Council President Rejects Search for New Police Chief

Montgomery County Police Chief Marc Yamada has stepped down following a county inspector general investigation that uncovered significant misconduct allegations, including issues with timecards and dishonest statements made to investigators.

The Resignation and the Watchdog Findings

The watchdog report revealed that Yamada failed to record his leave across a nearly two-year timeframe and participated in selecting a relative to attend a work conference.

Montgomery County police chief Marc Yamada resigns

Immediate Executive Action

County Executive Marc Elrich stated that he requested Yamada’s immediate resignation. Stressing that public trust is non-negotiable for high-ranking public servants, Elrich’s administration appointed Darren Franke as acting police chief to steer the department while a permanent selection process is organized.

With Acting Chief Franke now managing day-to-day operations for Maryland’s largest county police force, the administration’s next official step involves County Executive Elrich formally submitting a permanent nomination to the Montgomery County Council for review and confirmation.

A Push to Keep the Search Local

Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-González has made it clear she wants the search for a new police chief to remain entirely within the local jurisdiction of Maryland’s largest county.

Addressing the path forward, Fani-González voiced strong opposition to looking beyond county borders for candidates. “We’re top-notch, and I mean it, in the nation, so why do you need to go somewhere else,” she asked, emphasizing the high caliber of law enforcement professionals already operating within Montgomery County.

Marc Yamada resigns as Montgomery County Police Chief

Confidence in Interim Leadership

Fani-González also expressed strong confidence in the current interim leadership setup.

“I am so glad that we have a strong police department in Montgomery County. I think it’s one of the top in the nation, and we’re going to have an acting chief right away: Chief Darren Franke, who I think is going to do a great job until the county executive sends a nomination to the council to accept,” she noted.