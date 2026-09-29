French Banking Federation Urges HCSF to Scrap Loan Limits

The French Banking Federation (FBF) is urging regulators to abolish the binding nature of the 35% debt-to-income cap and 25-year loan limits imposed by the High Council for Financial Stability (HCSF). Lobbying ahead of the 2027 presidential election, banking executives argue that these administrative controls restrict access to housing for first-time buyers.

The Bottom Line

Regulatory Pushback: The FBF argues that the HCSF’s administrative constraints are obsolete because retail banks already possess sophisticated internal risk-assessment mechanisms.

The FBF argues that the HCSF’s administrative constraints are obsolete because retail banks already possess sophisticated internal risk-assessment mechanisms. Diverging Interest Rates: Borrowers earning under 40,000 euros annually faced rising borrowing costs, with average rates moving from 3.60% in August to 3.75% in September 2026, while high-income brackets experienced minimal movement.

Borrowers earning under 40,000 euros annually faced rising borrowing costs, with average rates moving from 3.60% in August to 3.75% in September 2026, while high-income brackets experienced minimal movement. Existing Flexibility: Lenders currently utilize a 20% quarterly production waiver, of which 70% must target primary residences and 30% must support first-time buyers.

Challenging the HCSF Administrative Framework

Representing 317 French and foreign banking institutions, the FBF published its policy proposals ahead of the 2027 presidential election to address homeownership barriers. At the core of the federation’s campaign is a direct challenge to the HCSF, an oversight body established in 2013 to curb household over-indebtedness. The regulatory framework currently caps borrower debt service at 35% of gross income and restricts loan maturities to 25 years, unless 10% of the capital is allocated toward property renovation.

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding how these rules interact with fluctuating borrower profiles.

Divergence in Borrower Rates and Market Realities

The push to dismantle the 35% rule coincides with a segmented interest rate environment. Borrowers earning less than 40,000 euros per year before taxes saw average rates increase from 3.60% in August to 3.75% in September 2026. Conversely, households generating annual incomes exceeding 120,000 euros experienced minimal movement, with average rates ticking from 3.25% to 3.30% during the same window.

Income Bracket (Annual Gross) August 2026 Average Rate September 2026 Average Rate Under 40,000 Euros 3.60% 3.75% Over 120,000 Euros 3.25% 3.30%

Lenders maintain that strict adherence to the 35% ceiling penalizes young professionals who possess substantial disposable income after debt service but fail arbitrary administrative thresholds.

Assessing the Path Forward for Real Estate Financing

As the French banking sector recovers from post-2024 recovery trends, the debate over credit allocation highlights the tension between systemic risk prevention and credit availability. Regulators face mounting pressure from commercial institutions that insist the current administrative apparatus is redundant. With the 2027 electoral cycle approaching, the FBF’s strategy centers on shifting credit supervision away from rigid statutory limits and back toward individual bank solvency assessments.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.