Kansas Jayhawks Add Defensive Tackle Clifton Thompson to Reinforce Defensive Front

Central Connecticut State transfer defensive tackle Clifton Thompson has committed to the Kansas Jayhawks, adding essential interior depth to a defensive front tested early this season. Reported by Pete Nakos of On3, the commitment arrives as Kansas faces a 1-2 overall record and a 0-1 start in Big 12 play.

The Bottom Line

Roster Reinforcement: Clifton Thompson transfers from Central Connecticut State to bolster the interior defensive line for Kansas.

Clifton Thompson transfers from Central Connecticut State to bolster the interior defensive line for Kansas. Depth Pressures: The addition arrives as the Jayhawks manage ongoing frontline injuries, including a season-ending injury to Tulane transfer Tre’Von McAlpine before the opener.

The addition arrives as the Jayhawks manage ongoing frontline injuries, including a season-ending injury to Tulane transfer Tre’Von McAlpine before the opener. Upcoming Schedule: Kansas hosts Middle Tennessee on October 3 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium following an open week.

Addressing Interior Depth Concerns Up Front

Kansas has actively worked to reinforce a defensive line that faced personnel constraints before the season even began. The loss of Tulane transfer Tre’Von McAlpine for the year before the opener placed immediate pressure on the remaining front-line rotation. Despite these hurdles, the unit has emerged as an early-season strength through the first three games.

Players like Leroy Harris III have stepped into expanded responsibilities, totaling 15 tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles while disrupting opponent ground attacks. Michigan State transfer David Santiago has also contributed from the edge with 13 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. Inside, the Jayhawks have utilized a rotation featuring Blake Herold, Marcus Calvin, Eamon Smalls and Kevin Oatis. Clifton Thompson now provides an additional body to maintain rotation freshness throughout grueling Big 12 play.

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Recent Performance and Injury Management

The defensive reinforcement follows a hard-fought 24-17 defeat to Arizona State in the inaugural Union Jack Classic at Wembley Stadium in London. Although Kansas outgained the Sun Devils 414 to 228 yards and limited Arizona State to just 3.5 yards per play, three turnovers proved decisive. Arizona State capitalized on those mistakes to establish a 24-7 lead before a late Kansas push fell short.

Tate Nagy sparked the Jayhawks with a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 38-yard scoring reception. A 46-yard field goal with 3:51 remaining trimmed the deficit to seven points, but Arizona State ultimately drained the clock. Even in defeat, the Kansas defense produced encouraging metrics, as Harris and Santiago recorded first-half sacks and Harris forced a fumble for the second contest.

IN-SEASON ADDITIONS?!? Kansas Jayhawks Football Adds DT Clifton Thompson, RB Chase Belcher to Roster

Conference Outlook and Upcoming Schedule

With an open week underway, the coaching staff has critical time to integrate new pieces like Thompson into the defensive scheme. Kansas returns to action on October 3, hosting Middle Tennessee at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Securing additional depth up front remains paramount as the program prepares for the physical demands of a full conference schedule.

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