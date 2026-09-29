Madrid pensioner can move back home after eviction deal

An 87-year-old Madrid pensioner whose eviction on a stretcher last week sparked nationwide demonstrations can return to her apartment after a deal was reached with the property owners, her lawyer announced on Monday.

A Social Flashpoint in Madrid’s Retiro Neighborhood

Maricarmen Abascal had lived in her apartment in Madrid’s upmarket Retiro neighborhood for 70 years. Despite always paying her rent, she faced a 275 percent rent hike by the real estate firm owning the property, pushing the monthly cost to 2,650 euros ($3,000), according to her supporters. Abascal, who uses a wheelchair, became a symbol of the protest against runaway housing prices and a lack of tenant protections before being hospitalized for exhaustion.

Her lawyer, Beatriz Duro, told reporters that an agreement had been reached following “goodwill from both parties.” Duro stated that Abascal will pay a monthly rent “similar to what she had been paying” once she is discharged from the hospital, adding that the legal team aims to “accelerate the procedures.” Duro described the breakthrough as “a result of the social mobilisation,” expressing hope that it might “help to change the paradigm when it comes to housing in general” in Spain.

Tens of Thousands Protest and Tent Encampments Rise

The eviction of Abascal thrust the crisis to the forefront of the political debate. Since Saturday night, demonstrators have erected roughly 100 tents in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol square. Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets across the country to voice their frustration.

Photo: france24.com

“If this agreement we have reached is signed, it will obviously be a better and happier outcome for everyone,” Duro noted regarding the resolution of Abascal’s specific case. Meanwhile, protesters continue to demand broader structural reforms. Carlota, a 29-year-old protester who spent Sunday night in Sol, summarized the sentiment of many demonstrators, saying, “We are living through a serious situation in Spain right now,” and calling for “an end to putting capital and investment funds before people.”

Political Pressure Mounts on Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

In Barcelona, where housing costs have frequently been linked by activists to overtourism, approximately 2,000 protesters gathered on Monday night during a visit by Pedro Sánchez. Activists made it clear they expect substantive policy shifts rather than superficial fixes. Carme Arcarazo, a spokeswoman for the Catalan Tenants’ Union, addressed reporters by stating, “We have come here to tell him (Sanchez) that we don’t want a sham decree.” Arcarazo added, “We don’t want sticking plasters… we want decent housing so that what happened to Maricarmen doesn’t happen again,” while demanding a rent freeze, indefinite contracts, and anti-eviction measures.

In response to the mounting public outrage, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government has been holding urgent talks with far-left junior coalition partners Sumar and an array of other parties. The administration is seeking an agreement on a new housing package to present to the cabinet on Tuesday to placate the popular anger. However, passing such legislation remains a formidable hurdle. The current coalition lacks a majority in parliament, and a similar housing bill was defeated earlier this year.

The Macroeconomic Reality of Spain’s Rental Market

The public outcry reflects deep economic strain across the nation of around 50 million people. Over the past decade, the average rental price per square meter in Spain has almost doubled, hitting 15.10 euros per square meter in August, according to data from real estate portal Idealista. Concurrently, purchase prices have surged by more than 50 percent over the same period, reaching 2,355 euros, according to official figures.

“It’s a jungle, it’s impossible to become fully independent without flat-sharing,” Laura Requena, a 32-year-old teacher, told AFP at the Barcelona protest, adding, “We can’t make ends meet while having to pay a rent.” Compounding the affordability crisis, the Bank of Spain estimates that the country faces a shortage of 700,000 homes, driven by the gap between demand and new construction. With little public housing available and rising demand fueled by tourism and population growth, the housing crunch remains one of Spain’s most pressing domestic challenges.