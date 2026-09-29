Carabineros Raids Seize Cash and Chargers in Aguilera Murder Probe

Carabineros launched coordinated raids across six properties in the communes of Lo Espejo and La Cisterna, recovering 17 radio intercomunicador chargers, 2.1 million pesos in cash, cellular devices, and a quantity of creatine. The operation, authorized by the Fiscalía Regional Metropolitana Sur, took place on Monday, September 28, 2026, in the framework of the investigation into the killing of Cabo Segundo Christopher Andrés Aguilera Fernández.

Unraveling the Networks Behind the Murder of Cabo Aguilera

The investigation into the death of institutional martyr number 1,263 has taken a turn toward connected offenses associated with the infringement of drug and arms control laws. Cabo Aguilera, a member of the 42ª Comisaría Radiopatrullas, lost his life on Sunday, September 27, 2026, during a preventive patrol in the sector of población Las Dunas in Lo Espejo. While executing patrols, the officers confronted a suspect identified as Brayan Farías Díaz, a Venezuelan national. Farías Díaz drew a firearm and fired at the personnel, striking Aguilera in the face. The officer’s partner, Cabo Primero Pablo García, returned fire, fatally striking the assailant and recovering a weapon outfitted with a magazine with a capacity for 30 rounds.

Following the fatal shootout, prosecutors and police units began tracing the logistical footprint left behind by the gunman. The raids across Lo Espejo and La Cisterna point to connected offenses infringing upon drug and arms control laws. Investigators seized 17 radio transceiver chargers and 2.1 million pesos in cash. Furthermore, authorities recovered a supply of creatine, which is utilized as a substance to bulk up drugs.

Forensic Scrutiny and the Search for Accomplices

As forensic teams process the seized creatine through pending weight measurements and field tests, the broader inquiry focuses on the presunta participation of a band to which the gunman belonged. Police operations have not yet yielded new arrests, but the investigative window remains open. Specialized units continue to comb through the recovered communication gear and cellular devices to map out the reach of the band linked to the slain gunman.

Photo: latercera.com

The loss of Cabo Aguilera underscores the dangers faced by police officers. As the Fiscalía Metropolitana Sur deepens its probe, the pursuit of justice for the fallen carabinero enters a critical phase. Law enforcement officials emphasize that peritajes will persist over the coming hours to ensure every individual tied to the logistical chain behind this attack faces accountability.