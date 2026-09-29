Advanced Tech in Early Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Low-dose computed tomography screening in high-risk groups, combined with interventions like surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and interventional radiology, helps detect lung lesions and treat the disease effectively, as highlighted by experts in Hanoi.

Translating Advanced Diagnostics for Early-Stage Intervention

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Low-Dose CT (LDCT): A diagnostic technology utilizing low radiation doses to detect lung lesions in high-risk groups.

A diagnostic technology utilizing low radiation doses to detect lung lesions in high-risk groups. Targeted Therapy: A method used in combination with other techniques to treat the disease effectively.

A method used in combination with other techniques to treat the disease effectively. Multidisciplinary Care: Integrating surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and interventional radiology.

The use of diagnostic technology, particularly low-dose CT lung scans in high-risk groups, helps detect lung lesions. When used in combination with other methods such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and interventional radiology, it helps treat the disease effectively. On Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 8:00 PM, experts from Tam Anh General Hospital in Hanoi will provide consultation on the topic “New advances in the diagnosis and treatment of early-stage lung cancer.”

The program is broadcast on the websites thanhnien.vn, tamanhhospital.vn, and vnvc.vn. The live stream can be watched on the following fan pages: Thanh Nien Newspaper, Tam Anh General Hospital Hanoi, Tam Anh Hospital – Tam Anh Cau Giay Specialty Clinic, and on YouTube: Thanh Nien Newspaper, Tam Anh General Hospital, VNVC, and on TikTok: Thanh Nien Newspaper and other media channels.

Primary Modalities in Early-Stage Lung Cancer Management Modality Clinical Application Primary Objective Low-Dose CT (LDCT) Screening high-risk populations Detection of lung lesions Targeted Therapy Treatment of the disease Effective treatment Immunotherapy Treatment of the disease Effective treatment

References

Thanh Nien. (2026). Ứng dụng công nghệ cao trong chẩn đoán và điều trị K phổi. Retrieved from https://thanhnien.vn/ung-dung-cong-nghe-cao-trong-chan-doan-va-dieu-tri-k-phoi-18526092814455886.htm

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.