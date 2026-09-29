Jan Boskamp Opens Up About His Lifelong Bond with Feyenoord

Jan Boskamp has offered a raw, unfiltered assessment of his lifelong bond with Feyenoord, describing the club’s loyal fanbase as “just a bunch of faithful dogs.” Writing in the latest edition of Feyenoord Magazine, the former player, former trainer, and analyst detailed his earliest memories at De Kuip and the unwavering, albeit often brutal, emotional toll of supporting the Rotterdam club.

A Lifetime Rooted in De Kuip

The connection began at a young age. Boskamp was about four years old when his father, who worked as a steward in the stadium, first brought him into De Kuip. What started as a family routine quickly transformed into an obsession. While Boskamp maintains an appreciation for good football, his allegiance to Feyenoord is based on wanting to see them win.

As Boskamp reflected in the club’s official publication, describing matchdays in Rotterdam requires looking past conventional fandom. “In De Kuip, I’m just one of those fifty thousand lunatics in the stands,” Boskamp noted. “When it’s bad for once, we shout: well, we’re not going anymore! But the next match we’re sitting there again. We’re just like a bunch of faithful dogs, it’s unimaginable.”

From the Youth Ranks to the Training Grounds

Boskamp’s relationship with the club extends far beyond the terraces. His footballing education runs deep into the historical bedrock of Rotterdam. At 13 years old, he began an internship at Feyenoord, though he initially chose to continue developing at his amateur club, HOV.

A switch to Sparta followed, where he featured in an oefenwedstrijd (exhibition match) for the first team. But Fred Blankemeijer soon intervened. Blankemeijer arrived at his doorstep, securing a youth contract that paired playing duties with work as a groundskeeper at Varkenoord. Boskamp recalled spending his downtime sleeping behind the facility’s baseball field.

Historical Continuity and the Cult of Coen Moulijn

Having witnessed eras of both success and struggle, Boskamp’s historical perspective bridges generations of Feyenoord players. He watched Jo Walhout and Gerard Kerkum before sharing the pitch with Coen Moulijn.

“I had the good fortune that I was allowed to play for Feyenoord myself, and I played with the greatest footballer for me in the Netherlands, Coen Moulijn,” Boskamp shared. For Boskamp and teammate Wim Jansen, Moulijn was a sacred figure. If the legendary winger required an isolated training session, Jansen or Boskamp would step up to assist him.

Key Eras and Figures in Boskamp’s Feyenoord History Era / Milestone Key Personalities Boskamp’s Role Early Childhood Father (Stadium Steward) Matchday Spectator Youth Integration (Age 13) Fred Blankemeijer Intern / Groundskeeper at Varkenoord Playing Career Coen Moulijn, Wim Jansen First-Team Squad Member

Navigating Health and the Unforgiving Units

Health setbacks over the past year and a half have limited Boskamp’s matchday appearances to four games, forcing him to watch from afar. Yet, distance has only sharpened his awareness of what television broadcasts fail to capture: the culture of the stadium’s Units.

“It doesn’t make a difference whether you’re God Almighty, because you just get chewed out, put back down on earth with both feet,” Boskamp explained. Missing that collective catharsis—the post-match complaining and the shared misery after a loss—underscores how deeply embedded the club is in his daily life. Whether he is arguing with critics on the road home or defending the squad in his columns, Boskamp remains, unapologetically, one of them.