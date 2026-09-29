Damian Lillard Returns to Steady Trail Blazers at 2026 Media Day

Damian Lillard returns to the Portland Trail Blazers for training camp ahead of the October 21, 2026 season opener against the Phoenix Suns.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Backcourt Redundancy: With Lillard, Morant, Holiday, and Henderson all competing for touches, rotational minutes and usage rates will face early-season volatility under coach Micah Nori.

With Lillard, Morant, Holiday, and Henderson all competing for touches, rotational minutes and usage rates will face early-season volatility under coach Micah Nori. Lillard’s Efficiency Role: Entering his age-36 season following an Achilles recovery, Lillard intends to play fewer heavy minutes, altering his traditional high-volume fantasy output.

Roster Balance and Backcourt Overload in Portland

The Portland Trail Blazers opened training camp at the Moda Center under a cloud of significant organizational turnover. Following the late-season emergence of Tom Dundon as the face of the new ownership group, the franchise laid off more than 70 staffers during the offseason. Compounding the front-office adjustments, Tiago Splitter, an assistant who was promoted to head coach last season, departed for the Chicago Bulls, prompting the hiring of former Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori to take over the helm.

The most substantial on-court shakeup occurred in late June. Portland acquired two-time All-Star Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray. Morant arrives with a career average of 22.4 points per game but has managed only 79 total appearances over the past three seasons due to injuries and suspensions. Addressing reporters on media day, Morant emphasized his need for a clean break from his turbulent tenure in Memphis. General manager Joe Cronin acknowledged that acquiring Morant creates an exceptionally point-guard-heavy rotation alongside Lillard, Holiday, and Henderson. Cronin maintained that the talent profile outweighs positional redundancy, though coaching staff must navigate complex ball-handling distributions and role definitions.

Player Career Averages / Status Roster Context Damian Lillard 25.1 PPG, 6.7 APG (11 seasons in Portland, 2 with Milwaukee) Returning from Achilles tear; targeting reduced minutes. Ja Morant 22.4 PPG (79 games played over last 3 seasons) Acquired via trade from Memphis Grizzlies in June. Jrue Holiday Guard Forms guard-heavy rotation with Lillard, Morant, Henderson. Scoot Henderson Guard Competing for backcourt developmental touches.

Lillard’s Recovery and Arena Lease Negotiations

For Lillard, the 2026 training camp marks a critical professional milestone. Sidelined for the entirety of the previous campaign by a torn Achilles tendon, the veteran guard is reintegrating into the franchise where he spent his first 11 seasons before a two-year stint with the Milwaukee Bucks. Now 36, Lillard noted that he no longer needs to log the strenuous minutes demanded of him in earlier years, shifting his focus toward enjoying the game. He also voiced early support for Morant, noting that his firsthand interactions reveal a good dude despite external scrutiny.

Away from the tactical whiteboard, the franchise faces high-stakes business deadlines. Team executives are currently engaged in twice-weekly negotiations with the city regarding a $600 million project to renovate the city-owned Moda Center, the league’s oldest arena, which hasn’t been refurbished. While the state has committed $365 million contingent on local municipal approval, a definitive lease agreement must be finalized by December. Team President Dewayne Hankins confirmed that efforts are underway to secure a long-term future in Portland ahead of the team’s opening night tip-off against the Phoenix Suns.

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