School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play Broadway Review

Jocelyn Bioh’s acclaimed one-act comedy School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play makes its splendid Broadway debut at an 80-minute runtime, helmed by director Whitney White. The production explores a Ghanaian boarding school clique fractured by an American transfer student, examining colorism, colonial legacies, and teenage social hierarchy.

Here is the kicker: while the play retains the snappy, comedic rhythms of its 2017 off-Broadway premiere and subsequent runs across more than 75 U.S. theaters and London, this Broadway bow delivers a much sharper sociocultural punch.

Quick Takeaways for the Culture Desk The Creative Force: Whitney White directs a knockout cast featuring Denée Benton and Jasmine Amy Rogers, backed by design talent.

Whitney White directs a knockout cast featuring Denée Benton and Jasmine Amy Rogers, backed by design talent. The Thematic Core: The narrative uses a 1986 Miss Ghana beauty pageant backdrop to dissect complex issues of colorism, capitalist pressures, and adolescent cruelty.

The narrative uses a 1986 Miss Ghana beauty pageant backdrop to dissect complex issues of colorism, capitalist pressures, and adolescent cruelty. The Commercial Footprint: Following major regional and international stagings, the production marks a beautiful homecoming for one of the past decade’s most loved plays.

Inside the Aburi Boarding School Dynamics

Set in central Ghana’s Aburi Mountains in 1986, the play opens with Bobby Brown’s “Every Little Step” echoing through a boom box at the Aburi Girls Boarding School. Ringleader Paulina, played with soaring diva-esque pathos by Denée Benton, rules her clique—comprising Ama (Lucia Aremu), Mercy (Jordan Rice), Gifty (Nia Otchere-Sarfo), and the plus-sized Nana (Erin Morton)—with calculated cruelty. Paulina is entirely convinced she will capture the school’s nomination for the Miss Ghana 1986 pageant on her path toward Miss Universe.

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But the math tells a different story the moment Ericka Boafo (Jasmine Amy Rogers) transfers to the school during its second week. Possessing a Midwestern accent, Calvin Klein apparel, and a lighter “butter-pecan” skin tone, Ericka instantly wins over Paulina’s loyalists and catches the eye of pageant recruiter Eloise Amponsah (Patina Miller). Suddenly, Paulina’s reign is threatened, transforming a familiar high-school rivalry into a trenchant examination of systemic anti-Blackness and internalized colorism.

Production Scale and Design Execution

The staging benefits immensely from a recurring creative team that previously brought Bioh’s Jaja’s African Hair Braiding to life. Scenographer Teresa L. Williams anchors the production with an attractive school cafeteria flanked by breeze blocks and a view of stormy mountains. Meanwhile, Cody Spencer’s crisp sound design weaves Ghanaian highlife songs into the scene transitions.

Costume design by Qween Jean shifts the visual tone dramatically. The ensemble transitions from the standard green, orange, and gold boarding school uniforms into glittering pageant audition wear that highlights their coming-of-age journey. Headmistress Francis (Heather Alicia Simms) oversees this ecosystem, torn between institutional integrity and the hefty cash prize a winning student would secure for the under-staffed school.

Production and Performance Timeline Overview Milestone / Element Details Playwright Jocelyn Bioh Director Whitney White Setting Aburi Girls Boarding School, Ghana (1986) Runtime 80 minutes Key Cast Denée Benton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Patina Miller, Heather Alicia Simms

Performances Driving the Broadway Transfer

The central clash between Benton’s Paulina and Rogers’s Ericka reaches its theatrical zenith during a group rehearsal for the pageant recruiter. As the students take turns performing Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All,” Rogers operates as an effortless foil to Benton’s crumbling queen bee. Benton’s deliberate pacing on single lines pulls the house lights squarely onto her character’s desperate, fragile grip on power.

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY – On Broadway Sept 8

Stage veterans Patina Miller and Heather Alicia Simms lend a grounded, commanding nobility to the adult roles of the recruiter and headmistress. Around them, the younger ensemble members carve out distinct comedic and emotional spaces, with Morton embodying quiet empathy as the targeted Nana. Ultimately, this Broadway homecoming proves that Bioh’s sharp, funny, and culturally astute text retains every bit of its original vitality.