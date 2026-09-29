Saudi Fisheries Votes Down Proposed Capital Increase via Rights Issue

The Extraordinary General Assembly of the Saudi Fisheries Co. (SJSC) (Tadawul: 6050) voted down a proposed 500% capital increase on Sunday, September 27, 2026. Shareholders holding 26.77% of the voting power rejected the plan to expand the firm’s capital from 66.99 million SAR to 401.92 million SAR through a 334.9 million SAR rights issue.

The Bottom Line

Scrapped Expansion Strategy: The capital raise was intended primarily to inject 250.0 million SAR into date processing ventures and logistics, alongside minor debt settlements. Boardroom Transition: Shareholders successfully elected a new three-year board cycle running from October 25, 2026, to October 24, 2029.

Anatomy of a Blocked Capital Increase

The rejected rights issue first gained momentum in February 2025, when the board of directors at Saudi Fisheries Co. mapped out an aggressive financial restructure. The strategy relied heavily on the 334.93 million SAR injection to pivot operations, clear obligations, and fund new commercial lines. Regulatory clearance followed in April 2026 when the Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlit the prospectus.

But the balance sheet and the voting block told a different story on Sunday. Despite management’s push, 26.77% of participating shares voted against the dilution, while 0.87% abstained. With approval landing at 72.36%, the resolution failed to clear the necessary statutory hurdles for such a sweeping capitalization shift.

Where the Capital Was Supposed to Go

Here is the math behind the discarded expansion plan. Management had earmarked the 334.93 million SAR gross proceeds across several distinct corporate buckets:

Intended Use of Proceeds Allocation (Million SAR) Investment in date trade, manufacturing plant, and logistics 250.0 Working capital financing 32.96 Accrued expenses settlement 20.19 Offering costs 14.04 Creditors settlement 13.84 Loan repayments 3.90 Total 334.93

The lion’s share of the capital—the majority—was targeted away from core marine operations and toward building an industrial footprint in date processing and related logistics.

Leadership Continuity for the Next Triennium

While the capital restructuring stalled, the general assembly moved forward with governance housekeeping. Shareholders finalized the election of a new five-member board of directors to manage the firm through the next three-year cycle.

The incoming board, slated to take the reins on October 25, 2026, through October 24, 2029, features Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Humaid, Abdulmajid Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh, Mansour Abdulaziz Al-Saghir, Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Rzouq, and Ryan Mohammed Al-Mansour. This newly minted leadership team now faces the immediate task of charting an alternative financial roadmap without the backing of a major equity injection.