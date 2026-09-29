Matthew Gray Gubler to Appear at New York Comic Con for CBS Series Einstein

Matthew Gray Gubler is set to make a rare public appearance at the 2026 New York Comic Con on October 11, 2026, alongside his co-stars Melissa Fumero and Tony Shalhoub. The trio will participate in an official panel for their upcoming CBS crime drama comedy series Einstein, which is scheduled to premiere in early 2027.

The Bottom Line

The Event: Matthew Gray Gubler joins co-stars Melissa Fumero and Tony Shalhoub for an official Einstein panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

Matthew Gray Gubler joins co-stars Melissa Fumero and Tony Shalhoub for an official Einstein panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. The Show: CBS has slated the upcoming procedural comedy-drama Einstein for an early 2027 premiere.

CBS has slated the upcoming procedural comedy-drama Einstein for an early 2027 premiere. The Characters: Gubler stars as Lewis “Lew” Einstein, the brilliant and directionless great-grandson of Albert Einstein who is forced to assist a local police detective, played by Fumero.

Fandom Fervor and the Road to New York Comic Con

Fans of the former Criminal Minds star quickly flooded social media with reactions, demanding to know how to secure tickets for the October 11 panel. For a dedicated fanbase, this upcoming convention appearance represents a moment of direct engagement.

But it is the presence of Gubler alongside Fumero and Shalhoub that has driven the heaviest digital traffic, showcasing the enduring loyalty of a fandom often referred to as “Gublernation.”

Shifting Tones from Criminal Minds to Comedy

For 15 seasons, Matthew Gray Gubler was a fan favorite for viewers of Criminal Minds. When that series concluded its primary run in 2020, he was not among the cast members who returned for a spinoff series, Criminal Minds: Evolution, instead moving forward with another project. With Einstein, he is making a sharp pivot away from the dark Criminal Minds into lighthearted procedural comedy.

Photo: entertainmentnow.com

Series Element Details Lead Character Lewis “Lew” Einstein (Portrayed by Matthew Gray Gubler) Key Co-Stars Melissa Fumero (Detective Teri London) & Tony Shalhoub (Jack Einstein) Network & Premiere CBS, scheduled for early 2027 Convention Appearance New York Comic Con panel on October 11, 2026

Describing the tonal shift to TV Insider during the April 2026 CBS Fest, Gubler offered a unique metaphor for the project. He explained that the show is tonally quite different, comparing television genres to types of trees like pine and palm trees, noting that Einstein leans firmly into a lighter atmosphere. Fumero, whose flair for comedy was on display during eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, noted that the series balances grounded elements with heart, humor, and a touch of drama.

What to Expect from CBS’s Upcoming Procedural

Originally announced back in 2024, CBS ultimately adjusted its rollout schedule, positioning Einstein for an early 2027 premiere. The narrative centers on Lewis Einstein, a comfortably tenured and brilliant Princeton University professor whose lackadaisical antics and reckless behavior finally catch up with him. After landing in trouble with the law, he is pressed into service helping local police detective Teri London solve the city’s most puzzling cases. Meanwhile, Tony Shalhoub rounds out the core family dynamic by portraying Lewis’s father, Jack Einstein.

Photo: yahoo.com

With shooting underway and early cast descriptions painting a picture of a fast-paced, chemistry-driven production—Gubler noted that after just 11 days of filming, it felt like 11 years in the best way—the upcoming New York Comic Con panel will offer an interaction between the cast and their audience regarding the series.