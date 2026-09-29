Sand Safaris Liquidated With Significant Debt and Unpaid Taxes

Sand Safaris Liquidated Amid Significant Debt Burden and Unpaid MBIE Claims

New Zealand tourism and transport operator Sand Safaris has entered liquidation with debts, leaving unsecured creditors—including Crown Regional Holdings Ltd on behalf of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment—facing minimal recovery prospects. The liquidation follows a petition from preferential creditor Inland Revenue over unpaid employment and goods and services taxes.

Financial and Strategic Takeaways Total Liabilities: The company entered liquidation owing funds across secured, preferential, and unsecured creditors.

The company entered liquidation owing funds across secured, preferential, and unsecured creditors. Primary Catalyst: Shareholder and sole director Garth Petricevich attributed the failure to the loss of a Ministry of Education school bus contract and historical liabilities.

Shareholder and sole director Garth Petricevich attributed the failure to the loss of a Ministry of Education school bus contract and historical liabilities. Creditor Recovery: Liquidator KPMG warned that prospects for recovering funds for unsecured claimants remain extremely limited.

The Anatomy of a Corporate Collapse

The financial unraveling of Sand Safaris accelerated at the end of August when Inland Revenue, previously owed close to $1m, successfully applied to push the Far North-based operator into liquidation. Recent filings indicate that Inland Revenue’s outstanding claim sits at $235,000 for overdue GST, employer-related deductions, and associated interest and penalties. Meanwhile, Crown Regional Holdings Ltd (CRHL)—the holding company managing MBIE’s regional investments—carries a remaining exposure of $469,000.

Secured creditors holding claims against the business include McFall Fuel, Kiwibank, and TotalEnergies. Beyond financial institutions and tax authorities, the roster of known and potential unsecured creditors features ASB, Commuter Tour Services, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Justice. KPMG reported that no meeting of creditors is currently planned as the asset pool is insufficient to justify the administrative overhead.

Loss of Public Contracts and Safety Liabilities

According to statements provided to KPMG by shareholder and sole director Garth Petricevich, the primary operational driver behind the collapse was the loss of the company’s Ministry of Education school bus contract. In recent years, Sand Safaris had pivoted away from its traditional beach tours toward student transport services around Kaitāia, following an earlier fatal accident.

Sand Safaris Debt and Creditor Breakdown Creditor Category Key Entities Involved Estimated Exposure / Status Preferential Creditor Inland Revenue $235,000 (Overdue GST and payroll taxes) Crown Holding Crown Regional Holdings Ltd (CRHL) / MBIE $469,000 remaining exposure Secured Creditors Kiwibank, McFall Fuel, TotalEnergies Prioritized claims against remaining assets Unsecured Creditors ASB, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Justice Estimated at $1m total

Petricevich also pointed to the company’s inability to cover damages stemming from a 2019 fatal sandboarding accident at the Te Paki dunes, which resulted in the death of a Korean tourist. In 2023, Sand Safaris was ordered to pay a $200,000 fine and $180,000 in reparations to the victim’s family. KPMG has not yet confirmed whether outstanding debts related to those court-mandated penalties remain on the company’s ledger.

Asset Realization and Broader Transport Pressures

Liquidators are currently attempting to determine the precise value and ownership status of the company’s vehicle fleet. KPMG noted that some vehicles have already been sold, and the legal ownership rights between the company and related parties remain unresolved. Concurrently, broader pressures appear to be impacting related entities; Ruapehu Mountain Transport, another transport firm directed by Petricevich offering access to Tongariro National Park, was placed into voluntary administration in August under liquidators Blacklock Rose.

As KPMG finalizes its initial assessments, unsecured creditors face a difficult path toward recovery, with statutory liquidators signaling little likelihood of dividend distributions outside of secured and preferential claims.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.