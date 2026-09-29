Premature Triplets Die in Remote PNG Before Medevac Can Reach Mother

A young mother in Papua New Guinea’s remote Markham District gave birth prematurely to triplets at roughly eight months of pregnancy, but all three babies died within hours of each other before an emergency medical evacuation could reach them. Jurgen Ruh of Manolos Aviation later airlifted the mother to Lae for hospital treatment.

Geographical Isolation Meets Critical Medical Shortages

The stark realities of healthcare access in rural Papua New Guinea came into sharp focus earlier this week following a devastating medical emergency in the Onga-Waffa local level government area. The unnamed young mother experienced premature labor roughly eight months into her pregnancy, delivering triplets at a local health facility.

Despite the best efforts of health workers on the ground, the local clinic possessed severely limited resources. It could not provide the specialized neonatal care required by premature infants. Within hours of birth, all three babies passed away. One infant died on the night of the delivery, while the remaining two succumbed the following morning at approximately 9:00 AM.

Photo: nbc.com.pg

Jurgen Ruh, chief executive and pilot at Manolos Aviation, noted that the tragic outcome might have unfolded differently if the emergency call had reached their evacuation team sooner. Operating under the MAMA Medevac program, Manolos Aviation aircraft flew into the remote Markham District area and brought the grieving mother into Morobe Province’s capital, Lae, shortly after 10:00 AM on Monday, 29 September before transferring her to a hospital for further medical care.