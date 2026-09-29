Trump Administration Plans to Share Passport Records to Verify Voter Citizenship Status

The U.S. State Department is assessing how it could grant state and local officials access to federal passport records to verify voters’ citizenship status ahead of the midterm elections in November.

The initiative aims to ensure registered voters are U.S. citizens by exploring methods to share passport information with state and local authorities, alongside select nonprofit groups. Speaking to NewsNation via an official statement, a department representative explained that the initiative intends to distribute the data while safeguarding U.S. citizens’ information, preventing fraud, and upholding the validity of American citizenship.

The Department of Justice Court Disclosure

The Justice Department disclosed the plan in a court filing, stating that federal officials plan to use passport records to identify potential noncitizens on voter registration rolls. Under the 1974 Privacy Act, the federal government must provide public notice establishing a new “routine use” for records maintained in a federal records system. The court document noted that the State Department might issue a Federal Register notice as soon as Oct. 22 to suggest sharing data from the Passport Services Records system with other federal bodies.

Trump Admin Plan: U.S. Passport Records to Check Voter Rolls? Indians In U.S.| Driti Atri Explains

The notice would permit information sharing with various entities utilizing federal government verification platforms. This sharing is intended for verifying identity or citizenship for users accessing government websites and applications, voter eligibility, and other governmental services. The records slated for sharing include personally identifiable information contained within the State Department’s Passport Services Records system.

Legal Battles and Supreme Court Actions

Friday’s 6-3 Supreme Court ruling—which authorized the Department of Homeland Security to provide citizenship details enabling local municipalities to confirm if registered voters possess U.S. citizenship—came merely days after this disclosure was made public. Past efforts by the administration to confirm voter qualifications using federal databases mainly depended on information from the Social Security Administration and DHS, yet multiple such initiatives encountered legal roadblocks that succeeded in court.

The recent DOJ filing was submitted in a lawsuit brought by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and other Democratic plaintiffs against President Trump over his executive order on mail voting. The Supreme Court recently blocked the U.S. Postal Service from implementing parts of that order, though other provisions remain in effect. The Supreme Court recently declined to lift a lower-court injunction blocking the U.S. Postal Service from adopting its final mail-ballot rule for the November elections.

As federal agencies deal with these legal parameters and the upcoming November midterms, the administration continues to pursue avenues for states to utilize federal verification systems to check voter rolls.