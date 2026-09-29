Peñoles Boosts Occupational Health and Labor Hygiene Standards

Industrias Peñoles implemented four new specialized corporate standards across its mining and metallurgical operations in 2025, reinforcing its certification efforts under the ISO 45001 framework and the Mexican Social Security Institute’s ELSSA program.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Occupational Surveillance: Peñoles has established structured medical protocols to screen, track, and manage employee health risks based on the specific physical demands of each job.

Peñoles has established structured medical protocols to screen, track, and manage employee health risks based on the specific physical demands of each job. Standardized Prevention: Four new internal standards were introduced to handle occupational hygiene, medical case management, occupational medical surveillance, and the promotion of healthy behaviors.

Four new internal standards were introduced to handle occupational hygiene, medical case management, occupational medical surveillance, and the promotion of healthy behaviors. Voluntary Compliance: The company pairs its industrial safety measures with preventive non-occupational health checks, such as gynecological exams and chronic disease monitoring.

Four New Standards Target Workplace Health Risks

The company integrated four distinct standards covering occupational hygiene, medical case management, occupational medical surveillance, and the promotion of healthy behaviors. These guidelines establish strict requirements for personnel, equipment, facilities, and organizational structure to mitigate risk exposure.

The core objective of these new frameworks is the systematic management of health hazards present in industrial environments. By aligning worker physical aptitude with specific job requirements, the mining company aims to prevent occupational illnesses and support injury recovery. Data gathered through medical surveillance directly informs technical case management and safety training programs.

Integration of ISO 45001 Certification and ELSSA Standards

Peñoles reported significant headway in certifying its safety and health management systems under the international ISO 45001 standard, with half of its operating units currently holding the credential. Additionally, the organization voluntarily maintains the Entornos Laborales Seguros y Saludables (ELSSA) designation across all work centers, administered by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

To support these structural controls, the enterprise dedicated 749,873 hours to safety and health training throughout the previous year. This educational push pairs with non-occupational health programs designed to detect general pathologies early through periodic clinical evaluations and specialized screenings.

Alignment with Global Sustainability Frameworks

According to corporate reporting aligned with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and IFRS S1 and S2 norms, Peñoles integrates its occupational health strategies into a broader sustainability model. The company prioritizes specific United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, focusing heavily on Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

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Beyond workplace safety, the corporate initiatives encompass educational campaigns for common diseases, ongoing support for managing chronic degenerative conditions, and specialized medical tracking for female employees during pregnancy and lactation. These measures operate alongside environmental mitigation efforts detailed in the organization’s public sustainability reporting.

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