Denny Hamlin Slams ‘Cowards’ After Corey Heim Attack at Martinsville

Following the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race at Martinsville Speedway, 23XI Racing driver Corey Heim was cornered and physically attacked near the track’s hot dog stand by members of Chad Bryant Racing, including team owner Chad Bryant. The incident prompted fierce condemnation from NASCAR Cup Series team co-owner Denny Hamlin, who called for severe bans.

The Boiling Point at Martinsville Speedway Short-track racing is defined by tight confines, high friction, and raw emotion, but the aftermath of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 crossed a dangerous line. On the final restart, Corey Heim collided with Treyten Lapcevich while battling for the win, ultimately relegating Lapcevich to a second-place finish as they crossed the checkered flag. Additional contact followed after the race concluded, resulting in Heim driving over the top of Lapcevich’s car and destroying both machines. But the real flashpoint happened away from the asphalt. According to race accounts, Heim was isolated while walking toward his team hauler near the venue’s famous hot dog stand. Several members of Chad Bryant Racing, led personally by team owner Chad Bryant, cornered the young driver. Witnesses and subsequent accounts confirmed that multiple punches were thrown while Heim stood completely alone and opted not to return blows. Adding a twist of racing irony, Heim actually drove for Bryant when he first started competing in the ARCA Menards Series years prior. Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Denny Hamlin Demands Immediate Bans Denny Hamlin used his weekly podcast, Actions Detrimental, to blast the attackers with absolute severity, holding nothing back regarding the conduct of the rival team. Actions Detrimental. Hamlin also highlighted that Heim clearly communicated his lack of interest in throwing punches before the ambush occurred. Furthermore, the 23XI Racing co-owner emphasized that track management at Martinsville is rapidly losing control of post-race environments and needs to establish ironclad deterrents. Denny Hamlin DESTROYS Carson Hocevar After Middle Finger Drama! Corey Heim OWNS Him

Treyten Lapcevich Releases Official Statement While his team owner and crew members were actively involved in the physical confrontation, driver Treyten Lapcevich was not present for the brawl by the hot dog stand. In the wake of the incident, Lapcevich issued a public statement distancing himself entirely from the actions of his crew. “What happened with Corey after the race was wrong, and it should not have happened.” “Emotions can run high after a race, and I was certainly frustrated and upset following Saturday night. What happened after the race for sure crossed that line. No matter the circumstances, frustration from a race never justifies putting your hands on another competitor. I am glad Corey was able to walk away from the situation okay.”

Incident Breakdown & Context Event Element Details Race Event ValleyStar Credit Union 300 (Martinsville Speedway) Key Driver (23XI Racing) Corey Heim Rival Competitor Treyten Lapcevich (Chad Bryant Racing) Location of Brawl Track’s hot dog stand / path to team hauler