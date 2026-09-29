Beniamino Gigli’s Rare Records Donated to Recanati Association

Hundreds of 78 and 45 rpm records featuring the voice of tenor Beniamino Gigli have been donated to the Associazione Gigli in Recanati by Roman collector Ettore Geri. The acquisition preserves invaluable testaments to early recording history, which will undergo professional cataloging before being made accessible to researchers and music enthusiasts.

The Journey Home for Gigli’s Historic Grooves

Hundreds of vintage records capturing the voice of Beniamino Gigli now rest with the Associazione Gigli in Recanati, thanks to a generous initiative by Roman music collector Ettore Geri. The handover followed an intimate meeting at Geri’s residence in Rome, where association representatives, including President Pierluca Trucchia, examined a collection built over decades of dedicated passion for classical music history.

Photo: radioerre.media

Essential Takeaways for Cultural Historians The Archive: Several hundred 78 and 45 rpm records containing rare vocal performances by Beniamino Gigli have been transferred to Recanati.

Several hundred 78 and 45 rpm records containing rare vocal performances by Beniamino Gigli have been transferred to Recanati. The Collector: Roman collector Ettore Geri gifted the material from his extensive personal archives, which also chronicle the life of Italian icon Claudio Villa.

Roman collector Ettore Geri gifted the material from his extensive personal archives, which also chronicle the life of Italian icon Claudio Villa. The Next Steps: The Associazione Gigli, led by President Pierluca Trucchia with facilitation from maestro Alessandro Ceccarini, will systematically catalog the records for public and academic access.

Inside a Collector’s Lifelong Dedication to Italian Song

Beyond his extensive holdings of Gigli’s operatic masterpieces, Geri spent decades compiling a repository dedicated to Claudio Villa, famously known as the “Reuccio” of Italian song. That segment of his collection spans two large rooms, housing rare world productions, historical documents, and the research material behind Geri’s biographical work, Una vita per la musica.

Within this vast musical ecosystem, the recordings of Gigli held a distinct and vital place.

Beniamino Gigli – Che Gelida Manina (78 rpm record) 1931

Preservation, Cataloging, and Future Access

According to updates from the association, the logistical bridge between the capital and Recanati was championed by maestro Alessandro Ceccarini, a proud member of the Associazione Gigli who facilitated the introduction between Geri and the local cultural leaders. Moving raw historical artifacts into an institutional setting requires meticulous care, and the Recanati organization is preparing a comprehensive cataloging initiative.

Archival Acquisition Overview Detail Information Donor Ettore Geri (Roman collector) Recipient Associazione Gigli (Recanati) Key Figures Pierluca Trucchia (President), Alessandro Ceccarini (Member/Facilitator) Media Types 78 and 45 rpm vinyl and shellac records

Once the indexing process is complete, the association plans to open the archive to scholars, researchers, and devoted fans. By transforming a private collection into a public educational resource, this donation ensures that Gigli’s vocal legacy continues to inspire future generations in the town where his story began.