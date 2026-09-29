2026 United States Grand Prix Set for Circuit of the Americas

The 2026 Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix takes place from October 23 to October 25 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Spanning 56 laps of the 5.513 km track, the weekend features the classic F1 schedule alongside live music headliners Maroon 5, Post Malone, and Alesso, with ticket prices starting at $560 for three-day passes.

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Circuit Layout and Tactical Demands at COTA Designed by Hermann Tilke and hosting its 13th edition of the United States Grand Prix since moving to Austin in 2012, the Circuit of the Americas remains a masterclass in modern track architecture. The circuit features 20 challenging turns and a dramatic 41-metre elevation change, most notably the steep climb toward Turn 1. Drivers approach this iconic apex at speeds reaching approximately 300 kilometres per hour, utilizing the uphill gradient to brake significantly later than traditional circuit geometry allows. Photo: sportingnews.com

Weekend Schedule, Ticketing, and the New Thursday Addition The official track action kicks off on Friday, October 23, with the first free practice session at 12:30 local time (19:30 in Germany), followed by FP2 at 16:00. Saturday features the final practice at 12:30 and the crucial qualifying session at 16:00 local time, setting the grid for Sunday’s 56-lap grand prix at 15:00. A notable addition for the 2026 event is the inclusion of Thursday, October 22, as an accessible fourth day branded as Grand PrixView. For a nominal $20 standalone entry—which is completely included within any standard three-day ticket—fans gain early access to pit lane walks, the F1 Academy sessions, and dedicated fan zones before the competitive engine notes echo across Del Valle.

Broadcast Logistics and Time Zone Shifts For international audiences tracking the action, particularly in Germany where Sky Sport F1 broadcasts the weekend live, managing the local Texas time differential requires careful planning. Texas remains in daylight saving time through November 1, while Germany transitions back to standard time (CET) in the early hours of Sunday, October 25. This scheduling quirk means the time difference between Austin and Germany is seven hours on Friday and Saturday, shifting to a six-hour gap by Sunday. Consequently, Saturday’s qualifying session broadcasts at 23:00 in Germany, while the lights go out for Sunday’s grand prix at 21:00 local German time.