Shakira Performs Live in Madrid for Amazon Music

Shakira launched her European stadium residency in Madrid, drawing fans across three nights at Estadio Shakira. The global superstar also announced an exclusive Amazon Music live stream for her October 3 performance, expanding a multi-layered partnership that includes new music, vinyl editions, and educational initiatives.

Estadio Shakira Debut Draws Thousands for Tour Return

Shakira brought her global phenomenon Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to the Spanish capital, marking her return to the country’s stages after an eight-year absence. Across the opening three nights of her residency, the artist performed for concertgoers inside a specially engineered temporary venue built within Iberdrola Music.

Conceived for the series, Estadio Shakira features custom architecture designed for all-angle visibility and advanced acoustics. The venue anchors a planned 12-concert run scheduled throughout September and October, delivering a massive production footprint to European audiences.

Shakira | LMYNL World Tour, Residencia Europea | Live @ Estadio Shakira, Madrid (ES) 18-9-2026

Laura Pausini Surprise Appearance Highlights Opening Weekend

The Sunday evening performance delivered a landmark collaboration when Italian superstar Laura Pausini joined the headliner onstage. The two artists performed “Antología” together, marking the first time the classic track has been shared live by both singers.

The milestone weekend arrived alongside fresh studio work. The singer recently reunited with Maluma for “Agua”, marking their first collaboration in eight years.

Global Amazon Music Stream and Macondo Park Exhibitions

Fans unable to secure tickets for the physical run will gain access through a major distribution partnership. Amazon Music announced that the October 3 concert will stream live worldwide for free without requiring a subscription.

Shakira and Maluma Reunite for New Merengue Single Agua After Eight Years

Photo: notiexpressdemexico.com

Viewers can tune in starting at 2:45 p.m. New York time (6:45 GMT) across the Amazon Music app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and the platform’s Twitch channel.

The broadcast anchors Amazon Music’s initiative honoring women in Latin music. On the ground in Madrid, attendees can explore a dedicated museum blending physical memorabilia, stage costumes, and interactive audio-visual displays.

Shakira – I Congratulate You | LIVE Madrid 2026

Expanded Vinyl Releases and Educational Technology Initiatives

The collaboration with Amazon extends far beyond the live broadcast. The partnership introduces a fresh remix of the world-cup-themed track Dai Dai as an Amazon Music Original, alongside a 25th-anniversary vinyl edition of Laundry Service .

Curated digital offerings accompany the physical merchandise, including a personal mixtape titled El Mixtape , a discovery playlist, and dedicated tour programming. Behind the commercial rollout, social impact programs are moving forward in parallel.

Shakira – Don't Bother | LIVE in Madrid 2026

Through collaborative efforts involving Amazon Web Services, Fundación Pies Descalzos, and Laboratoria, the organizations aim to provide free AI and cloud computing training in Spanish to one million women by 2028, pairing cultural celebration with large-scale technical education.