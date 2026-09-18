Shakira and Maluma Reunite for New Merengue Single Agua After Eight Years

Shakira and Maluma have reunited after eight years apart, releasing their high-energy merengue single ‘Agua’ across digital streaming platforms on September 17, 2026. This unexpected collaboration arrives during a monumental week for both Colombian artists, intersecting with Maluma’s recent paternal milestone and Shakira’s massive stadium residency preparations in Madrid.

The Evolution of a Chart-Topping Colombian Partnership

‘Agua’ marks the fourth official collaboration between Shakira and Maluma, building on a creative chemistry that first captured global attention in 2016. That initial success was followed by ‘Trap’ in 2017, featured on Shakira’s album El Dorado, and the reggae-infused ‘Clandestino’ in 2018.

Photo: tn.com.ar

The new single leans heavily into contemporary Latin production values, blending traditional merengue rhythms with modern pop elements. The lyrical narrative utilizes water and fire as elemental metaphors for an enduring attraction. In the track, Shakira sings, “Porque cuando me miras se hace agua la boca, calma mi sed ahora que estás aquí,” while Maluma responds, “Nos podemos quedar con el que hubiera sido, pero mañana vamos a estar arrepentidos.”

A Strategic Rollout Amid Major Personal and Professional Milestones

The timing of ‘Agua’ aligns with pivotal career and family chapters for both stars. Maluma dropped the single as part of the broader universe of his latest musical project, ‘Loco X Volver,’ which marks a reflective return to his roots in Medellín under his given name, Juan Luis Londoño.

Photo: cibercuba.com

Meanwhile, Shakira arrives at this release fresh off historic chart dominance. Earlier in 2026, her collaboration with Burna Boy, ‘Dai Dai—the official anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup—surpassed one billion views on YouTube in record time and claimed the number one spot on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart. The Barranquilla-born icon is channeling that massive momentum straight into Europe.

Conquering Madrid and Visualizing the Sound

The release of ‘Agua’ serves as the ultimate prelude to Shakira’s live return to Europe. On September 18, 2026, she launches a 12-night residency in Madrid to conclude her monumental ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour,’ which began in February 2025 in Rio de Janeiro and spans over 150 dates. These final European performances take place inside the custom-built ‘Estadio Shakira,’ a temporary venue constructed on private grounds outside the city.

View this post on Instagram about shakira maluma reunite merengue, Shakira and Maluma From Instagram — related to shakira maluma reunite merengue, Shakira and Maluma

Unlike standard audio drops, ‘Agua’ arrives paired with a high-concept music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis, whose previous credits include visual projects for Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus. The video transforms the lyrical themes into tangible imagery, utilizing liquid reflections, glossy surfaces, and dynamic choreography to capture the palpable tension between the two performers. With high-production artwork and global tours underway, Shakira and Maluma have proven once again why their dynamic partnership remains unmatched in contemporary Latin music.