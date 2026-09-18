Motorola Edge 70 Receives Android 17 Update, Becomes Second Device to Get OS

The Motorola Edge 70 is receiving the stable Android 17 update, carrying build number A17WRH.35-10 with a download size of approximately 4.3GB. According to Android Headlines and Android Authority, this makes the Edge 70 the second device in Motorola’s lineup to receive the major OS upgrade following the Motorola Signature rollout.

Inside the 4.3GB Build: What’s New in the Software Stack

Motorola has officially published the changelog for build A17WRH.35-10, revealing a substantial suite of user-facing modifications and framework additions. For instance, the upgrade introduces native support for stacking widgets directly on the home screen, alongside the implementation of themed icons.

Furthermore, Motorola added the ability to hide Quick Settings labels when operating under the device’s Classic layout. Productivity and multitasking receive a boost through the integration of Live Updates for ongoing information tracking, as well as new notification summaries designed to condense busy chat threads. Smart notification organization also arrives with this package, systematically shifting lower-priority alerts into quieter sections of the notification shade.

Under-the-hood stability improvements are paired with enhanced HDR brightness controls.

Missing Features and User Reception

Despite the expansive changelog, the transition to stable software has left some users empty-handed regarding specific aesthetic tools. Multiple Edge 70 owners report that the depth-effect lock screen wallpaper feature—which was readily accessible during the beta testing phase—has been stripped from the stable release.

At least one user has also noted the absence of the Live Updates feature on their specific unit. Addressing community concerns on Reddit, a Motorola employee stated that there is currently no official release date or confirmation regarding when or if the depth-effect capability will arrive on the standard Edge 70. Instead, users are being directed to monitor future system software and Moto Personalization app updates, as the visual feature could potentially be decoupled and delivered independently.

The Staggered Rollout Timeline

Motorola’s progression toward Android 17 has been a prolonged exercise. Beta testing for the operating system environment first commenced back in February. This initial phase was followed last month by the publication of a broader list detailing eligible hardware, leading up to the debut of the stable software on the Motorola Signature.

Photo: ytechb.com

With the Edge 70 now securing its own deployment path, the broader software distribution is finally gathering momentum. As reported by Android Authority, the overarching question remaining for consumers and analysts alike is how quickly Motorola can scale this update delivery across the remainder of its eligible device ecosystem.