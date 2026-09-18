ICE Agent Christian Castro Faces Charges in Minnesota Immigrant Shooting

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Christian Castro appeared in a Minnesota state court on Sept. 17, 2026, facing state and federal charges for the January shooting of 24-year-old Venezuelan immigrant Julio Sosa-Celis during Operation Metro Surge. The case highlights intergovernmental conflicts over extradition and accountability.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Jurisdictional Conflict: The case involved a months-long standoff between Minnesota and Texas authorities over the extradition of a federal officer.

The case involved a months-long standoff between Minnesota and Texas authorities over the extradition of a federal officer. Documented Injuries: Julio Sosa-Celis sustained a leg wound when a bullet passed through a front door and lodged in a child’s bedroom wall.

Julio Sosa-Celis sustained a leg wound when a bullet passed through a front door and lodged in a child’s bedroom wall. Legal Proceedings: Castro faces state assault and false reporting charges alongside federal indictments for making false statements to investigators.

The Arrest and Court Appearance in Minneapolis

<>

Christian Castro, a 52-year-old federal immigration officer, made his first court appearance in Minnesota on Sept. 17, 2026, following his booking into a local jail by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Handcuffed and wearing an orange jumpsuit, Castro spoke very little during the hearing. He signed a pre-waiver of extradition, agreeing to return to Minnesota immediately if he violates his conditions of release. Senior Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Joshua Larson noted in court that the state wanted to avoid repeating the previous month’s legal deadlock.

Castro’s attorney, Daniel Gerdts, stated in court that his client had planned to surrender voluntarily at the lawyer’s downtown Minneapolis office before agents arrested him. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty responded at a press conference by stating, “You do not get to dictate how you are taken into custody.” Castro was released on bail from a Minnesota county jail on Thursday evening and is expected to appear in federal court on Friday to face federal charges.

The Shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis and the Genesis of Operation Metro Surge

The legal action stems from an incident on Jan. 14, 2026, during Operation Metro Surge, a large federal immigration enforcement operation that brought thousands of agents to the Twin Cities area. State authorities report that Castro shot through the front door of a home that 24-year-old Venezuelan immigrant Julio Sosa-Celis had entered while fleeing. The projectile passed through Sosa-Celis’ leg and lodged in the wall of a child’s bedroom while six people, including two children, were inside the residence.

View this post on Instagram about agent christian castro faces, Minnesota ICE Agent Charged in Immigrant Shooting From Instagram — related to agent christian castro faces, Minnesota ICE Agent Charged in Immigrant Shooting

In the immediate aftermath, the Justice Department initially charged Sosa-Celis and another man with assault. Those charges were later dropped after officials acknowledged that participating officers, including Castro, had provided untruthful statements. A Department of Homeland Security news release initially claimed that individuals had violently assaulted ICE officers with a shovel and broom handle. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty disputed this, stating that Castro was never struck with any weapons and that the violent crime committed that night was executed by the officer.

The Interstate Extradition Standoff Between Minnesota and Texas

Following the incident, Castro traveled to Texas. In May, Texas Rangers and Department of Homeland Security agents arrested him on a nationwide warrant issued by Minnesota. Castro remained in a Texas jail for three months as Texas Governor Greg Abbott delayed signing an extradition warrant. Last month, Minnesota officials sued Texas, arguing that the refusal to honor Governor Tim Walz’s extradition request was illegal. A federal judge declined to intervene in the dispute.

Photo: aol.com

Following Castro’s court appearance, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the dismissal of the state’s lawsuit against Texas. Castro was released from a Texas jail in late August after a judge initially declined to order his return to Minnesota. On Sept. 2, a federal grand jury indicted Castro on six counts of making false statements to investigators. The Department of Homeland Security has suspended Castro pending the outcome of the legal proceedings, marking the first Justice Department prosecution of a federal officer tied to Operation Metro Surge.

Former ICE agent Christian Castro faces Minnesota judge

Overview of Legal Actions and Charges Against Christian Castro Jurisdiction Charges Filed Key Milestones Minnesota State Court Felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, falsely reporting a crime Arrested Sept. 16 by Minnesota BCA; first court appearance Sept. 17; next date set for Nov. 3. U.S. District Court Six counts of making false statements Indicted by federal grand jury on Sept. 2; expected in federal court on Sept. 18. Texas Custody Status Extradition delay and subsequent release Held for three months; released in late August after a judge declined to order return.

References

STLPR / NPR: “ICE agent appears in Minnesota court to face charges in the shooting of a Venezuelan immigrant” (Published September 17, 2026).

USA TODAY: “ICE agent arrested in shooting of immigrant in Minnesota” (Published September 2026).

U.S. Department of Justice: Federal grand jury indictment documentation regarding Operation Metro Surge (September 2026).

Hennepin County Attorney’s Office: Public statements and press conference transcripts regarding the prosecution of Christian Castro (September 2026).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational reporting purposes and does not constitute legal or medical advice.