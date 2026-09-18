Orion180 Insurance Prices $240 Million IPO Below Target Range

Orion180 Insurance Group priced its initial public offering of 20 million Class A common shares at $12.00 per share, raising $240 million before underwriting discounts. Marketed initially between $15 and $17 per share, the Melbourne, Florida-based specialty insurer secured an implied market value of roughly $1.2 billion ahead of its Nasdaq debut.

The Bottom Line

Capital Raised: Gross proceeds hit $240 million via the sale of 20 million Class A shares at $12.00 apiece, missing the targeted $15 to $17 range.

Gross proceeds hit $240 million via the sale of 20 million Class A shares at $12.00 apiece, missing the targeted $15 to $17 range. Valuation Impact: The final pricing establishes an implied market capitalization of approximately $1.2 billion for the property-and-casualty firm.

The final pricing establishes an implied market capitalization of approximately $1.2 billion for the property-and-casualty firm. Underwriting Cushion: Underwriters hold a 30-day option to acquire up to 3 million additional shares, providing a mechanism for post-launch price stabilization.

Navigating Soft Demand in the Specialty Insurance Sector

Operating across 14 states, Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) structured the offering to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Founder-led and tech-focused, the firm relies on its proprietary end-to-end MY180 platform to distribute excess and surplus (E&S) lines homeowners insurance, private flood coverage, and ancillary products. According to regulatory filings tracked by Securities and Exchange Commission data aggregators, the company expanded rapidly since its 2018 inception to rank as the second-largest E&S lines homeowners insurer by direct written premiums within its footprint.

Syndicate Structure and Distribution Mechanics

The offering gathered a deep roster of financial institutions to manage book-running duties. RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, and Raymond James acted as lead book-running managers. Additional book-running responsibilities were shared by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities, Citizens Capital Markets, and Texas Capital Securities.

Orion180 Insurance Group IPO Key Metrics Metric Initial Target Final Pricing Offer Price per Share $15 – $17 $12.00 Shares Offered 20,000,000 20,000,000 Gross Proceeds millions $240M Implied Market Value ~1.2 billion ~$1.2B

Trading under the ticker symbol “OIG,” the shares are scheduled to settle on September 21, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Syndicate banks retain a 30-day window to purchase up to an additional 3 million shares to cover overallotments, offering a classic liquidity buffer for the immediate secondary market lifecycle.

Operational Footprint and Future Market Trajectory

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, with auxiliary offices in Irving, Texas, and Salt Lake City, Utah, Orion180 distributes its policies through a network exceeding 14,000 active independent agents. This distributor network forms the backbone of its admitted and non-admitted product lines.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.