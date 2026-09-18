Lionel Messi’s Argentina Farewell Match: Date, Venue and Ticket Details

Lionel Messi will make his ceremonial final appearance for the Argentina national team on October 6, 2026, facing Benin at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium. The Argentina Football Association arranged the fixture to give the 39-year-old icon a proper home soil send-off following his international retirement on August 31.

A Guarded Return Rather Than a Comeback

After all, the captain walked away from the Albiceleste on August 31, bringing the curtain down on a staggering 21-year senior international career right after reaching the 2026 World Cup final against Spain. But here is why that matters: this is not a permanent reversal.

AFA president Claudio Tapia clarified the arrangement in a video statement released on Tuesday, September 15. The federation specifically called up their talisman so he could receive a proper tribute in front of more than 85,000 screaming supporters at the Monumental. Joining him for the ceremonial festivities will be fellow veterans Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso, who are also named on Lionel Scaloni’s roster strictly for the October 6 farewell.

Here is how Tapia framed the decision:

“I want to tell you that after a chat we had with the manager of the national team, Lionel Scaloni, we’ve made the decision to invite the best player in the world, the emblem of our national team, our caption Lionel Andres Messi so he is able to have the goodbye he really deserves on October 6 here in Argentina.”

Navigating the September-October International Window

The fixture against Benin marks the grand finale of a three-game home stretch for the world champions. Before the party in Buenos Aires, the squad hits the road and local grounds to test the next generation of talent.

Photo: yardbarker.com

Scaloni’s broader roster features regulars like goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, forwards Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez, midfielders Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister, alongside center-backs Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez. But this international window also serves as a vital bridge to the future.

Young talents are stepping into the spotlight. Nineteen-year-old Franco Mastantuono—fresh off a hat trick for Fiorentina—and 20-year-old Gianluca Prestianni, who netted five goals in six matches for Benfica, join Nicolás Paz on the squad list.

Argentina October 2026 International Window Schedule Date Opponent Venue Significance September 30 Bolivia Córdoba Squad Testing October 3 Burkina Faso Buenos Aires Youth Integration October 6 Benin Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires Lionel Messi Farewell Match & Tribute

The Unrivaled Legacy Left Behind

Messi steps onto the Monumental pitch carrying numbers that border on mythic. Across 21 years, he earned 207 caps and netted 125 goals for the senior national team, complemented by 68 assists across six distinct World Cup tournaments. He holds the all-time record for World Cup appearances with 34 matches, capping his 2026 campaign with 21 career goals across tournament editions.

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South American qualifying bore witness to his relentless dominance as well. He finished as the competition’s undisputed top scorer with 36 goals in 72 fixtures, while sharing the confederation’s appearance record alongside Ecuador’s Iván Hurtado.

The 2026 World Cup final against Spain served as his final competitive battle. Now, Buenos Aires gets one final evening under the stadium lights to say thank you.