US Mortgage Rates Hit Highs as Housing Market Slows

As mortgage rates climb to 6.95%—their highest level since January 2025—the U.S. housing market is experiencing a notable slowdown. Driven by persistent inflation and recent interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve, prospective buyers face severe affordability hurdles, while new residential construction reports from the U.S.

The Cost of Borrowing Hits a Multi-Year High

The weekly average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 6.95%, according to data released by Freddie Mac on Thursday. This figure marks a steady climb from 6.76% the previous week and sits noticeably higher than the 6.26% recorded one year ago.

Gas and food prices remain elevated across the board, with economists pointing to ongoing geopolitical conflict involving Iran as a primary catalyst for broader cost-of-living increases.

The Bottom Line Borrowing Pressures: The 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached 6.95% following Federal Reserve rate hikes aimed at curbing sticky inflation.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached 6.95% following Federal Reserve rate hikes aimed at curbing sticky inflation. Census Bureau reports.

Consumer Realism: Prospective buyers face difficult calculations, requiring careful strategy to secure manageable monthly payments.

Construction Pipeline Cools as Demand Softens

But the balance sheet tells a different story on the supply side, where developers are pulling back. Department of Housing and Urban Development revealed broad contractions across August metrics.

Building permits, housing starts, and housing completions all registered downward movement. This cooling reflects developer caution as broader affordability challenges paralyze a segment of the buyer pool.

Idaho realtor Tara Heinz described the current market sentiment to Scripps News Group, noting that prospective buyers are exercising extreme caution. “It’s going to take a lot of motivation to actually make a move right now,” Heinz stated. “It’s got to make sense, because the numbers are a lot higher, so it’s taking a lot more strategizing in order to get a payment that’s going to work for the family.”

Macroeconomic Pressures and Policy Realities

U.S. 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate Benchmarks Period Average Rate Source Current Week 6.95% Freddie Mac Previous Week 6.76% Freddie Mac One Year Ago 6.26% Freddie Mac

Amid broader economic strain, President Trump addressed the financial environment during a campaign rally in North Carolina, characterizing the underlying geopolitical pressures as temporary. “That war is going to end very soon,” Trump told the crowd. “Watch, you just watch.”

Navigating the New Rate Environment

For market participants, the path forward requires rigorous underwriting and patience. As liquidity tightens and buyers remain sidelined by high monthly debt service obligations, transactional volume across the residential sector is expected to adjust downward through the close of the quarter.

Photo: scrippsnews.com

Strategic positioning now demands a focus on cash flow security rather than speculative appreciation. Until borrowing costs stabilize, the housing market will continue to reflect the heavy gravity of tighter monetary policy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.