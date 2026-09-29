Apple Förbereder HomePod Mini 2 med Ny Färgutfordring

Apple’s unreleased HomePod mini 2 will arrive in five distinct colorways—green, pink, blue, white, and black—according to product assets discovered within the company’s internal code by MacRumors on September 28, 2026. This hardware refresh maintains the compact, fabric-wrapped spherical chassis of the original 2020 smart speaker while shifting the available aesthetic palette ahead of an anticipated late 2026 launch.

Phasing Out Hues While Refining the Blue Variant

Code references unearthed by MacRumors confirm that Apple is overhauling the HomePod mini lineup’s color options rather than redesigning the physical enclosure. The upcoming generation drops several existing hues, specifically phasing out yellow, orange, and Midnight. Meanwhile, the returning blue variant undergoes a subtle tonal shift, appearing perceptibly lighter than the blue model released six years ago. The device retains its signature form factor: a rounded, fabric-clad body paired with an illuminated touch surface on the top panel.

Apple JUST LEAKED The New Apple TV 4K, HomePod Mini 2 & iPad mini!

Foundations of the Multiroom Audio Ecosystem

Apple first introduced the original HomePod mini in the fall of 2020. Since then, the compact speaker has served as a foundational hardware pillar for the company’s multiroom audio ecosystem and Siri-based smart home device management. While official confirmation from Cupertino remains pending, code leaks of this magnitude historically signal that a product rollout is drawing close.

Silicon Upgrades and Machine Learning Capabilities

Beyond the exterior color refresh, the second-generation smart speaker is expected to feature critical internal hardware updates. Industry tracking links the code discovery to earlier supply chain whispers pointing toward an upgraded silicon chip housed inside the miniature chassis. This internal processing boost aims to deliver expanded support for Siri AI features, positioning the device to integrate tightly with Apple’s broader artificial intelligence software rollout.

HomePod mini, now in color | Apple

Addressing User Demands for Smart Home Automation

Because the original architecture relies on older silicon, adding modern machine learning capabilities addresses longstanding user demands for smarter home automation routines. Apple has not yet issued pricing or availability details for the incoming device.