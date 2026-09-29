luxury label is making a landmark impression at Paris Fashion Week, showcasing its distinctive knitwear on the global stage as the French federation gradually works to diversify its roster beyond traditional European industry behemoths.

The Bottom Line

founder Ngxokolo is pushing for increased representation of the African continent on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar.

The French fashion federation has slowly expanded its lineup to include up-and-coming global labels alongside luxury staples like Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, and Chanel.

This season’s Women’s Fashion Week features 67 planned catwalk shows for 2027 Spring-Summer, alongside numerous private viewings across the French capital.

Expanding the Paris Calendar Beyond European Behemoths

Change has come slowly as the federation invites global up-and-coming labels to join industry giants like Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, and Chanel. Cameroon designer Imane Ayissi broke new ground in January 2020 by becoming the first sub-Saharan African designer featured on the official Haute Couture calendar. Other international designers of African heritage have also carved out prominent spaces, including the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton menswear, former Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, and Emeric Tchatchoua, the creative force behind Paris-based brand 3.Paradis.

Yet, representation for the continent remains limited. Speaking to AFP, founder Ngxokolo addressed the stark gap in visibility. “We feel that we are still under-represented as the African continent, and more platforms can be done (offered),” Ngxokolo stated. At the same time, he emphasized the rigorous commercial standards required to compete internationally. “But, on the flip side, we need to take this fashion business thing seriously as well. I am for professionalism. I am for good quality standards. I am for high standards in everything that we touch.”

MaXhosa Took South African Fashion to Paris 🇿🇦

High Stakes and Executive Shuffles on the Paris Runway

Brand Designer / Creative Director Reported Status / Industry Context Saint Laurent Anthony Vaccarello Reportedly heading for the exit after a decade driving brand success. Balenciaga Pierpaolo Piccioli Reportedly under scrutiny by parent company Kering over sales levels, according to Miss Tweed. Chloé Chemena Kamali Reportedly facing pressure over a lack of profitability since taking the role in 2023, according to Glitz.

presence unfolds during a packed Women’s Fashion Week featuring 67 planned catwalk shows for the 2027 Spring-Summer season. Dozens of additional brands are showcasing their designs through private viewings and events across the French capital.

Industry watchers note that Saint Laurent’s presentation could mark the final show for Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello. After a decade of shaping the brand’s commercial success, Vaccarello is reportedly heading toward a departure. If confirmed, he is unlikely to be the sole creative director exiting amid a challenging commercial climate for luxury labels.

Navigating a Tough Commercial Environment for Luxury Brands

Parent companies and chief executives are actively looking to revive fortunes as luxury market conditions tighten. At Balenciaga, Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli is reportedly in the sights of parent company Kering, having faced the steep challenge of maintaining the sales levels achieved by his predecessor Demna, as detailed by specialist blog Miss Tweed.

Similar pressures are hitting other storied houses. At Chloé, artistic director Chemena Kamali—who stepped into the role in 2023—is reportedly being pushed toward the door over a lack of profitability, according to investigative outlet Glitz. Amid these high-level corporate shifts and financial pressures, newer independent and global voices like are finding both opening windows and intense scrutiny on the international runway.