A 24-year-old Muay Thai fighter has tragically died after being hospitalized following a bout at the AMC 13 – Fight for Hope tournament at Singapore’s National Stadium. Police confirmed no preliminary foul play is suspected, while the Singapore Muaythai Association has launched a formal review into the medical emergency.

The Tragedy at National Stadium and the Timeline of Events

The event, held at 1 Stadium Drive on September 12, served as a charity initiative organized by the Singapore Muaythai Association to support the Breast Cancer Foundation Singapore. According to police statements, a formal report was lodged at approximately 8:00 AM on September 13 after the competitor was conveyed unconscious to the hospital.

Emergency response records show that the Singapore Civil Defence Force received a call for assistance at the National Stadium venue at roughly 7:05 PM on September 12. The fighter, who trained out of Fitness Asia (also noted in reports as Inspire Fitness Asia), was promptly transported to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in critical condition after suffering a head injury during his match.

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Addressing Ring Reports and Official Association Responses

However, Singapore Muaythai Association president Mike Tang firmly disputed claims that a knockout had occurred inside the squared circle. In statements provided to regional media, Tang clarified that the referee halted the bout in the third round strictly in the interest of the athlete’s safety.

AMC 13 – Fight for Hope Incident Timeline & Details Date / Time Event / Milestone Location Sept 12, ~7:05 PM SCDF receives call for medical assistance; patient conveyed to hospital 1 Stadium Drive, National Stadium Sept 13, ~8:00 AM Police report lodged regarding the hospitalized fighter Singapore Sept 17 Singapore Muaythai Association announces formal review Singapore Sept 28 Police officially confirm the 24-year-old fighter’s passing Singapore

According to the official account from the Singapore Muaythai Association, both competitors were present for the official announcement of the result and exited the ring unassisted. The medical emergency manifested only after the fighters had left the canvas, at which point on-site medics administered immediate aid before the ambulance transfer. Both the police and the association have confirmed that preliminary investigations point to no foul play, though inquiries into the exact sequence of events remain active.

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