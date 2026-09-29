Naruto’s 20th Anniversary: New Anime Series and Movie Teased Ahead of NYCC 2026 Event

Naruto Anniversary Specials Confirmed for 2027 Debut After Three-Year Delay

After a three-year delay, the long-awaited four-part Naruto 20th-anniversary anime specials are officially slated for 2027. The official Naruto YouTube channel updated its upcoming New York Comic Con 2026 livestream page to confirm the release window, alongside fresh details for the Naruto Card Game arriving the same year.

The Reveal The Return: The four-part 20th-anniversary anime project, originally pulled right before its 2023 launch, is officially slated for 2027.

The four-part 20th-anniversary anime project, originally pulled right before its 2023 launch, is officially slated for 2027. The Reveal: The official Naruto YouTube channel confirmed the news via a livestream description ahead of New York Comic Con 2026.

The official Naruto YouTube channel confirmed the news via a livestream description ahead of New York Comic Con 2026. The Panel: Voice actors Junko Takeuchi and Noriaki Sugiyama will appear alongside Studio Pierrot executive producer Yoshihiko Tominaga at NYCC on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026.

Decoding the New York Comic Con Reveal and Studio Pierrot’s Timeline

The franchise machine is moving again. With only days left until the official panel at New York Comic Con 2026, the Naruto YouTube channel published a livestream description that broke a multi-year silence. “Watch the global livestream and don’t miss the exclusive reveals on the New Naruto TV Anime Limited Series and the latest on the Naruto Card Game arriving in 2027,” the description outlines.

This confirmation finally puts to rest the limbo surrounding the four-part anniversary project. Those special episodes were originally scheduled to premiere in September 2023 before the production committee pulled them at the eleventh hour, leaving fans without a revised release window until now. The announcement serves as a key point: TV Tokyo confirmed back in June that multiple new Naruto projects are marching toward the 2027 anniversary, setting up a massive multimedia blitz.

THIS IS 8K ANIME (Naruto 20th Anniversary) – Naruto Vs Sasuke

What the 2027 Comeback Means for the Franchise Ecosystem

The upcoming limited series arrives during a major transition period for the property. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations wrapped up its 293-episode run on March 26, 2023, leaving anime fans without regular ninja action for over three years. While the narrative has continued forward in the pages of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga—which is now approaching its 40th chapter—audiences have been eager for a return to motion.

Studio Pierrot is stacking the deck for the New York event. The Saturday, Oct. 10 panel features heavy hitters: Junko Takeuchi, the iconic voice of Naruto Uzumaki, and Noriaki Sugiyama, the voice of Sasuke Uchiha. They will be joined on stage by Studio Pierrot executive producer Yoshihiko Tominaga and a Bandai representative to map out what comes next.

ROAD OF NARUTO | NARUTO 20th Anniversary Trailer | VIZ

Naruto Franchise Milestone Overview Project / Milestone Original Window / Era Current Status (2026) Original Anime Series 2002 – 2007 (Directors: Hayato Date) Completed classic foundation Boruto: Naruto Next Generations April 5, 2017 – March 26, 2023 Concluded after 293 episodes; story continues in Two Blue Vortex manga 20th-Anniversary TV Specials Delayed from September 2023 Confirmed via YouTube livestream for a 2027 premiere Live-Action Adaptation In development (Director: Destin Daniel Cretton) Global casting underway; Charles Melton reported as Kakashi Hatake

Expanding Beyond Television Into Hollywood and Trading Cards

Television is only one front in this renewed offensive. Alongside the TV anime limited series, Variety previously reported that a new animated Naruto movie could also break cover at NYCC 2026.

Meanwhile, the live-action movie adaptation continues to develop under Spider-Man: Brand New Day filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton. Global casting searches for Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura are actively underway, while trade reports indicate that Charles Melton has been tapped to play Kakashi Hatake. Between the 2027 anime specials, the expanding card game, and Hollywood’s live-action machine, the leaf village is staging a comprehensive takeover.