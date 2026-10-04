Cornell University President Kotlikoff says university ‘must do better’ after allegations

Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff released an eight-minute video statement addressing deep community concern over allegations that a 20-year-old student was drugged and raped by seven men at a fraternity house. The case has sparked campus frustration and a civil lawsuit accusing the institution of failing to protect students.

Cornell University’s leadership is facing mounting pressure after a female student alleged a serious sexual assault at a campus fraternity house last year.

Jane Doe’s Allegations and the Chi Phi Incident

The student, identified in legal filings as Jane Doe, was twenty years old at the time of the alleged attack. She states that seven men from the university’s Chi Phi fraternity assaulted her for hours on October 19, 2024, during an incident involving alcohol and the drug ketamine.

Cornell president says university 'must do better' in new statement

According to her accounts, she reported the assault two weeks after it occurred to the Cornell University police. The department investigated the matter, but prosecutors laid no criminal charges. Last month, Jane Doe escalated the case by filing a civil lawsuit against the Ivy League university. Her legal complaint alleges that Cornell failed to protect her or adequately punish the men involved in the assault.

New details emerge over rape allegations at Cornell University

University President's Response to Frustration on Campus

The case has ignited intense scrutiny regarding campus drug and alcohol culture, alongside questions about how the administration handled initial reports. In his video address, Kotlikoff acknowledged that the situation has raised valid concerns about investigative procedures and campus safety.

We must foster a culture in which sexual assault is inexcusable and ensure our community is empowered and understands informed consent. Michael Kotlikoff, President of Cornell University

Kotlikoff stated that the administration was committed to investigating the handling of the case and admitted that both school leadership and the wider community must do better . Survivors need a secure environment to come forward without fear and receive compassion and dignity.

On campus, the fallout has been palpable. Journalists observed growing student frustration throughout the week regarding the administration’s handling of such allegations. Framing the crisis as a critical juncture for the institution, Kotlikoff urged collective action.