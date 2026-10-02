Cornell University faces lawsuit over alleged fraternity rape

An elite Ivy League university campus in New York state faces intense scrutiny after a former student filed a 101-page civil lawsuit alleging she was drugged and gang-raped for seven hours by seven men at a Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024, prompting the Tompkins County District Attorney to reopen the criminal investigation.

The Civil Lawsuit and the 2024 Fraternity House Allegations

The legal action centers on events alleged to have taken place during the autumn of 2024 at Cornell University, located in Ithaca, New York. The former female student, referred to in legal filings as “Jane Doe,” filed her civil suit against the university, a nattklubb, the Chi Phi student fraternity, and seven individual men. According to the lawsuit details, the plaintiff claims she was incapacitated and subjected to sexual assault for seven hours inside the fraternity’s residential house.

Photo: tv2.no

The campus student organization at the center of the allegations was shuttered in 2024 and remains barred from campus grounds. In the wake of the initial internal university proceedings held in late 2024, Cornell expelled two of the accused men permanently, while others received lesser penalties such as temporary suspensions or requirements to write essays, as detailed by sources. None of the seven men faced formal criminal charges during the initial 2024 police review, a fact that has drawn sharp criticism from the plaintiff’s legal representation.

“Not one of these guys was arrested. Not a single one,” attorney Thomas Giuffra told CBS News. Giuffra added that the university disciplinary actions—ranging from expulsions to essay writing—reminded him of primary school punishments for minor infractions.

Leaked Interrogation Transcripts and Digital Evidence

Public awareness and international debate surged after court documents, internal investigative files, and digital communications from a Snapchat group involving 57 members of the Chi Phi chapter began circulating widely. The New York Times obtained over 1,000 pages of internal Cornell investigative files, including a roughly 120-page police transcript of the victim’s interrogation, interviews with six of the accused men, and testimonies from approximately 20 witnesses.

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In her November 2024 police interview, the complainant stated she could say with “100 percent certainty” that she had been raped. An institutional campus police investigator condensed that interview into a six-page summary. After making roughly 20 handwritten corrections before signing the document, the complainant signed the summary.

The digital evidence presented in the New York Supreme Court proceedings includes screenshots from a Snapchat group chat where members allegedly discussed the events. According to CBS News, an invitation was broadcast across the group to 57 members, with messages referencing upper-floor access. Giuffra characterized the digital trail as uniquely disturbing, noting in statements to WCBS that the group chat amounted to an invitation for multiple individuals to participate in an assault without intervention.

International Repercussions and Online Vigilantism

The scandal has transcended American higher education circles, sparking extensive debate in Norway and other countries regarding party culture, alcohol consumption, consent, and systemic accountability. Prominent Norwegian commentators and influencers have publicly called on male public figures to address rape culture and take a stand against sexual violence.

Cornell University alleged fraternity rape investigation reopened

Podcaster and influencer Anine Olsen posted an appeal on Instagram urging prominent Norwegian men to join the discussion, writing that the issue transcends a gender divide and centers on basic safety. Out of thirteen public figures tagged in Olsen’s post, influencer Henrik Troy was among the few to respond, telling NRK that men must set aside their pride to speak out against assault regardless of discomfort. Meanwhile, Toby Morton, who in his time wrote several episodes of the satire series South Park, took direct action by purchasing internet domains and launching a dedicated website to publish names and photographs of the seven men named in the lawsuit, alongside university management actions. These public exposures have already resulted in immediate professional consequences for some of the accused individuals, who lost their employment after their identities circulated online.

Timeline and Procedural Status

Date / Period Event / Procedural Milestone October 2024 Alleged sexual assault occurs at the Chi Phi fraternity house on Cornell University’s campus. Late 2024 Cornell conducts internal hearings; two men are expelled, others receive suspensions or essay assignments; initial criminal investigation closes without charges. After 2024 Civil lawsuit is filed by the former student against Cornell, Chi Phi, a nightclub, and seven men; leaked documents and Snapchat evidence spark broad public outcry. Following the lawsuit Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten reopens the criminal investigation, preparing to present the case to a grand jury.

Following the filing of the civil complaint and intense public scrutiny over the handling of the 2024 records, District Attorney Van Houten reopened the criminal probe, and the matter is slated for review by a grand jury to determine whether criminal indictments are warranted. Concurrently, Cornell University has agreed to undergo an independent review examining its institutional response to the initial 2024 complaint.

Photo: nrk.no