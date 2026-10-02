Lilly Brings Cardiometabolic Health to Milan with EASD “Fuori Congresso

Milan’s Piazza Tre Torri has transformed into an open-air public health pavilion for the “Fuori Congresso” initiative, running concurrently with the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) congress. The multi-site event bridges cutting-edge cardiometabolic research and everyday public awareness, uniting pharmaceutical innovation with urban community spaces.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Cardiometabolic Interconnection: Conditions like Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and chronic kidney disease share overlapping pathophysiological pathways rather than acting as isolated medical events.

Conditions like Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and chronic kidney disease share overlapping pathophysiological pathways rather than acting as isolated medical events. Evidence-Based Guidelines: Recent European clinical updates strongly advocate for GLP-1 receptor agonists and dual-mechanism treatments to mitigate cardio-renal decline.

Recent European clinical updates strongly advocate for GLP-1 receptor agonists and dual-mechanism treatments to mitigate cardio-renal decline. Public Outreach: Initiatives like Milan’s pop-up exhibits and historical tram tours are designed to translate complex clinical trial data into practical health literacy for the general population.

Piazza Tre Torri Installation and Community Engagement

The core of the “Fuori Congresso” project, situated in CityLife’s Piazza Tre Torri, is an interactive art installation designed by Marco Oggian. The public space breaks away from traditional conference walls to make clinical discussions surrounding diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular risk accessible. Open daily without admission fees, the site features expert-led cooking classes, running clubs, and structured relaxation sessions.

Photo: MilanoToday

The wider urban integration includes a historic tram traversing the city from Piazza Castello, showcasing therapeutic innovations developed over a 150-year history by Eli Lilly and Company. Meanwhile, Milan’s Central Station is illuminated in red throughout the week to signal public health awareness. Elias Khalil, President and Managing Director of the Italy Hub at Lilly, noted that the initiative draws inspiration from concepts like the Fuorisalone to take scientific data straight to the public.

Cardiometabolic Evidence and EASD 2026 Clinical Updates

The EASD meeting in Milan introduced updated European guidelines addressing the intersection of cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease. For individuals managing Type 2 diabetes alongside renal complications, clinical updates recommend specific therapies—such as semaglutide—to slow disease progression and lower adverse cardiovascular events.

Photo: Il Sole 24 ORE

These recommendations build on robust clinical trial data, including the FLOW study involving 3,533 participants with Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Weekly administration of semaglutide reduced the composite renal endpoint by 24%, while slowing the annual decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). Furthermore, the SELECT trial demonstrated a 20% risk reduction in primary cardiovascular endpoints among non-diabetic individuals with pre-existing heart disease and obesity.

Key Clinical Trials and Cardiovascular-Renal Endpoints Trial Name Patient Population Primary Intervention Key Clinical Outcome FLOW Study Type 2 Diabetes & Chronic Kidney Disease (N=3,533) Weekly Semaglutide 24% reduction in composite renal endpoint SELECT Study Overweight/Obesity with Pre-existing CVD (Non-diabetic) Semaglutide 2.4 mg 20% reduction in primary cardiovascular endpoint

Regional Health Policy and Multidisciplinary Prevention

The dialogue in Milan extends beyond pharmacological breakthroughs into institutional policy and regional legislative action. Regional Councillor Alessia Villa highlighted the recent approval of the Proposta di Legge 127, which recognizes obesity as a formal chronic pathology. This legislative shift mandates multidisciplinary care pathways to address downstream complications, ranging from respiratory and circulatory disorders to Type 2 diabetes.

Public health authorities emphasize that breaking down silos between cardiology, endocrinology, and nephrology remains vital. By translating molecular mechanisms into community-facing programs, public health campaigns aim to close the gap between clinical advancements and patient utilization rates, such as addressing treatment inertia in insulin and advanced metabolic therapies.

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