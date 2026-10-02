MIND Diet May Slow Brain Aging and Limit Grey Matter Loss

A dietary pattern combining Mediterranean principles with blood-pressure-lowering guidelines may help slow some of the structural changes that occur as the brain ages. Published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, research tracking 1,647 middle-aged and older adults shows high adherence to the MIND diet preserves vital grey matter and limits age-related ventricular enlargement.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Grey Matter Preservation: Eating more green leafy vegetables, berries, fish, and poultry helps protect the brain regions responsible for memory and decision-making from shrinking too quickly.

Eating more green leafy vegetables, berries, fish, and poultry helps protect the brain regions responsible for memory and decision-making from shrinking too quickly. Ventricle Protection: Sticking to this diet keeps the brain’s fluid-filled cavities from expanding abnormally, which usually happens as natural tissue loss occurs over time.

Sticking to this diet keeps the brain’s fluid-filled cavities from expanding abnormally, which usually happens as natural tissue loss occurs over time. Dietary Balance: While berries and poultry showed strong protective benefits, certain staple foods like whole grains produced unexpected structural correlations in this specific cohort.

The Intersection of Dietary Habits and Structural Brain Preservation

For years, clinical investigations have focused on how nutritional intake impacts cognitive function. However, the relationship with age-related changes in brain structure has remained less clear. To explore these correlations, researchers turned to the Framingham Heart Study Offspring cohort (FOS). They examined 1,647 participants who had an average age of 60 at the baseline evaluation.

Participants underwent regular health evaluations every four to eight years. Starting in 1999, they also received serial magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) brain scans every two to six years. Diet was assessed through at least one food frequency questionnaire completed during checkups between 1991-5, 1995-8, and/or 1998-2001. Crucially, every participant included in this analysis showed no evidence of stroke or dementia at the time of their initial brain scan.

The Mediterranean-Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension Diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay diet, known as the MIND diet, combines elements of both foundational eating plans. It emphasizes green leafy vegetables, other vegetables, berries, nuts, whole grains, fish, beans, olive oil, and poultry, alongside moderate wine consumption. Conversely, it advises limiting butter/margarine, cheese, red meat, pastries/sweets, and fried fast foods.

Across the cohort, the average MIND diet score sat just under 7 out of a possible 15 points, where 15 represented maximum adherence. Individuals in the highest third for MIND diet adherence were more frequently women and college-educated. They were also less likely to smoke, experience obesity, or carry diagnoses of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease.

Quantifying Grey Matter Loss and Ventricular Enlargement

Over an average follow-up period of 12 years, serial MRI scans tracked expected age-related morphological alterations. Investigators observed decreases in total brain volume, grey matter, white matter, and hippocampal volumes. Simultaneously, cerebrospinal fluid and ventricular volumes increased, along with white matter hyperintensities—bright spots on MRI scans that indicate underlying tissue damage.

Despite these baseline trajectories, individuals with higher MIND diet scores experienced slower loss of grey matter. Each 3-point increase in the MIND diet score correlated with a slower grey matter loss of 0.279 cm³/year. According to the study authors, this rate corresponds to 20 percent less age-related decline, equating to 2.5 years of delayed brain aging.

A similar protective pattern emerged in ventricular enlargement. Each 3-point rise in the diet score was associated with slower expansion of total ventricular volume by −0.071 cm³/year. This shift represents 8 percent less tissue loss and about 1 year of delayed brain aging.

Structural Brain Changes per 3-Point Increase in MIND Diet Score Brain Structure Metric Rate of Change per 3-Point Score Increase Estimated Clinical Impact Grey Matter Volume 0.279 cm³/year slower loss 20% less decline (2.5 years delayed aging) Total Ventricular Volume −0.071 cm³/year slower expansion 8% less tissue loss (1 year delayed aging)

Cellular Mechanisms of Specific Foods

Individual food categories contributed unevenly to these structural associations. Higher berry intake linked directly to slower increases in ventricular volume. Poultry consumption also correlated with slower ventricular enlargement and a reduced rate of grey matter decline.

Neurologist Explains How MIND Diet Could Slow Brain Aging

The study’s authors point to underlying biochemical pathways to explain these findings. “MIND-recommended foods rich in antioxidants, such as berries, and high-quality protein sources like poultry may reduce oxidative stress and mitigate neuronal damage,” suggest the researchers. “Conversely, fried fast foods, often high in unhealthy fats, trans fats, and advanced glycation end-products, may contribute to inflammation and vascular damage,” they add. Higher consumption of sweets was associated with faster ventricular enlargement and greater hippocampal atrophy. Fried fast foods were also linked to a larger decline in hippocampal volume.

Not every food item followed the anticipated trajectory. Higher whole grain intake associated with several unfavorable structural changes, including faster losses of grey matter and hippocampal volume, alongside accelerated ventricular enlargement. Conversely, greater cheese intake associated with slower declines in grey matter and hippocampal volume, less ventricular enlargement, and fewer white matter hyperintensities.

Clinical Outlook and Remaining Questions

Those structural changes are also relevant to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. While observational data from cohort studies establish compelling associations between nutritional intake and neurodegenerative risk, they do not prove direct causation. Future clinical trials must determine whether targeted dietary interventions can reverse established structural brain changes in diverse patient populations. Until then, dietary patterns aligned with cardiovascular and neurological health remain a practical tool for mitigating age-related decline.

References Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry: MIND diet association with brain structure and age-related changes.

Framingham Heart Study Offspring Cohort (FOS): Longitudinal data on middle-aged and older adult health evaluations.