Korean Society of Medical Oncology hosts Anti-cancer Treatment Day

The Korean Society of Medical Oncology and the Korean Cancer Study Group are hosting the ninth “Anti-Cancer Treatment Day” sympathy concert featuring singer Yang Hee-eun on November 25, while regional cancer centers nationwide organize various programs and lectures for patients and their families.

Sympathy Concert Registration and Clinical Outreach

The program features a dedicated "Conversation with Patients" session involving singer Yang Hee-eun, medical oncologists, and active cancer patients.

Attendance is free of charge, but participants must register via Google Forms by October 31. Inquiries can be directed to the organizing office via phone or email.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Accessibility: Most programs, including online lectures and regional support sessions, are offered free of charge to patients and caregivers.

Regional Cancer Centers Launch Survivorship Support Programs

Nineteen regional Integrated Cancer Survivor Centers are currently recruiting participants for specialized survivorship programs tailored to specific recovery needs. Offerings vary by location to address localized clinical priorities:

National Cancer Center: Programs focusing on fear of recurrence management and lymphedema care over two days, alongside a pediatric forest healing education experience.

Programs focusing on fear of recurrence management and lymphedema care over two days, alongside a pediatric forest healing education experience. Gyeongnam Region: Level-specific pediatric exercise programs.

Level-specific pediatric exercise programs. Daegu and Gyeongbuk Region: Communication enhancement programs for cancer survivors and their families spanning 14 days.

Communication enhancement programs for cancer survivors and their families spanning 14 days. Ulsan Region: Psychological support and proper walking classes.

Psychological support and proper walking classes. Incheon Region: Tea and meditation sessions.

Participation fees for all regional programs are free. Detailed schedules are available through the national integrated cancer support portal, with telephone inquiries handled via a dedicated hotline.

October Major Cancer Education and Support Events Institution Event Name / Topic Date & Format Capacity / Notes Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital Anti-Cancer Treatment Day Sympathy Concert with Yang Hee-eun November 25, Offline (Maria Hall) Registration by Oct 31, Free Seoul National University Cancer Hospital Cancer Patient Family Caregiving, Art Therapy, Immune Treatment October (Various dates), Hybrid First-come, first-served (10 per class) Bundang Seoul National University Hospital Colorectal Cancer Treatment and Prevention Lecture October 8, Offline & YouTube Live Open attendance, 90 minutes Jeju Regional Cancer Center Pediatric Nutritional Cooking Practice (Apple Salad & Yukjeon) October 20, Non-face-to-face Recruiting 5 pediatric cancer survivor families Ulsan Regional Cancer Center Breast Cancer Health Lecture & Exercise Guide October 20, Offline (Main Building Seminar Room) First 50 applicants, Free

Seoul National University Cancer Hospital’s Cancer Information Education Center has opened registration for its October free online and offline lectures. Programs cover caregiving strategies, emotional awareness, autumn cancer prevention diets, art therapy, lower extremity edema management, immunotherapy, and craft workshops. Each program limits enrollment to the first 10 applicants.

Surgeon Ahn Hong-min, hemato-oncologist Kang Min-soo, and gastroenterologist Jeon Yoo-kyung will present clinical insights on October 8 at the hospital's basement auditorium, with a simultaneous livestream on the hospital's official YouTube channel requiring no advance registration.

Specialized Regional Workshops in Jeju, Daegu, and Ulsan

Regional centers are also targeting specific demographic needs. Jeju Regional Cancer Center is hosting a non-face-to-face nutritional cooking practice session for pediatric cancer survivors on October 20, utilizing seasonal apples for salads and traditional meat pancakes (yukjeon).