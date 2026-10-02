15 Standout College Football Freshmen Making an Impact in 2026

Following the first month of the 2026 college football season, a report highlighted 15 standout rookies across the Football Bowl Subdivision, including Oregon State wide receiver Jesse Legree, LSU defensive tackle Deuce Geralds, and Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon.

Jesse Legree Leads National Freshman Receiving Yards at Oregon State

Oregon State wide receiver Jesse Legree was the best true freshman in the country in September. Legree recorded at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in every game so far this season. His production peaked during an eight-catch, 240-yard, two-touchdown performance against a ranked Texas Tech squad.

Across his opening games, Legree hauled in 23 receptions for 585 yards and six touchdowns. He trails only Ohio State Heisman Trophy front-runner Jeremiah Smith in total receiving yardage while ranking fourth nationally in receiving touchdowns.

Deuce Geralds and Defensive Standouts Make Immediate Impact

LSU defensive tackle Deuce Geralds anchored the defensive rookie performances, posting four sacks and four tackles for loss to rank fourth in the SEC in sacks. Geralds delivered a breakout performance in LSU’s ranked victory over Texas A&M, tallying two sacks and two tackles for loss, including a crucial sack immediately before halftime.

In Columbus, Ohio State cornerback Jay Timmons stepped into the nickel position as a true freshman within Matt Patricia’s defense. Timmons forced a fumble on the very first play of the top-five matchup against Texas and recorded four pass breakups prior to sustaining an injury against Illinois.

UAB safety Jo’Tavion Pierce joined the defensive group after redshirting at Oklahoma State last year. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound hybrid player accumulated 26 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble across four games. Pierce registered 11 tackles against Louisiana-Monroe and notched 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his conference opener against Navy.

Faizon Brandon and Jared Curtis Shape the SEC Quarterback Landscape

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon secured the starting job in August and guided the Volunteers to a 3-0 record before the team lost against Texas in a game where he suffered a shoulder injury. Brandon completed his first four starts with seven passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Vanderbilt turned to quarterback Jared Curtis as a starter in Week 3. Curtis opened his campaign throwing three touchdowns against two interceptions versus NC State, followed by zero touchdowns and one interception in a loss to Auburn, while accumulating 746 passing yards for the season.

Under the new five-for-five rule, players such as Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell are classified as sophomores by their respective programs despite previously qualifying as redshirt freshmen.

Trae’Shawn Brown, Davian Jackson, and Jamal Rule Drive Freshman Ground Attacks

Three running backs carved out roles within their backfields during the opening month. Alabama running back Trae’Shawn Brown scored a rushing touchdown in each of his first three games while contributing to a deep Tuscaloosa rotation.

Texas State running back Davian Jackson served as the power back behind Torrance Burgess Jr., the fourth-leading rusher in the FBS. Jackson led all freshmen with five rushing touchdowns. Nebraska running back Jamal Rule matched that mark with five rushing touchdowns of his own, averaging 7.9 yards per carry and totaling 333 rushing yards. Rule posted 100-plus yard games against Ohio and North Dakota before sustaining an injury against Michigan State.

USC Secures Nation’s Top Recruiting Class Contributions

USC integrated members of its nation-leading 2026 high school recruiting class directly into the team rotation. Thirteen different members of the 2026 class secured positions on USC’s two-deep depth chart, led by defensive end Luke Wafle, wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley, and tight end Mark Bowman.