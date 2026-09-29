2027 NFL Draft: Will Top Quarterback Prospects Return to College?

Julian Sayin of Ohio State, Dante Moore of Oregon, CJ Carr of Notre Dame, and LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina face critical choices regarding the 2027 NFL Draft. With college football players capitalizing on extended eligibility, elite quarterback prospects are increasingly weighing the financial security of staying in school against early professional entry.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Dynasty Value Protection: Prospect fatigue could weigh down Dante Moore’s valuation if tape consistency falters at Oregon.

Prospect fatigue could weigh down Dante Moore’s valuation if tape consistency falters at Oregon. Devy Stock Volatility: Julian Sayin’s production remains tied to the Jeremiah Smith dynamic, altering early rookie-draft calculus.

The 2027 Quarterback Landscape and the Return-to-School Trend

Twelve months ago, observers viewed the 2027 NFL Draft quarterback group as practically foolproof. Now? The picture looks much blurrier after inconsistent starts and poor performance across the sport. Mike Renner of CBS Sports released a mock draft omitting several marquee names, pointing instead to Dante Moore, Julian Sayin, CJ Carr, and LaNorris Sellers as names he kept off the list as he believed they would return to school.

This potential return would be a major dent in the quality of the draft class. Yet, the modern collegiate landscape makes returning to school a financially prudent decision. With the amount of money on the table, combined with many players being granted a fifth year of eligibility over the offseason, premier signal-callers have opportunity to refine their craft.

Weighing the Projections: Moore, Sayin, Carr, and Sellers

Dante Moore’s situation at Oregon highlights the margins of draft evaluation. Following a terrifying head injury against USC—from which there were no long-term consequences—Moore should be back and healthy long before the postseason and NFL Draft cycle come into play. But a return to school presents complications. Moore has not made a notable jump with another offseason of work, and another year of similar tape would start to lead to some prospect fatigue.

More pressingly, Oregon boasts another quarterback waiting in the wings in fellow former five-star Dylan Raiola. Filling in while he was sidelined, the Nebraska transfer performed exceptionally well, compiling 289 passing yards, a pair of touchdowns, and an average of 11.6 yards per pass attempt. Moore returning would create a dilemma for the Oregon staff, making an immediate NFL declaration in everyone’s best interest.

Meanwhile, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin presents an evaluative puzzle in college football. Operating with the Jeremiah Smith dynamic to consider, Sayin ranks among the most efficient quarterbacks in college football history, completing 75% of his passes with 43 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Scouts face a persistent question: Can Sayin go through reads and quarterback at a high level, or is his production inflated by elite perimeter talent? Deciding whether to answer that question in Columbus will dictate his draft ceiling.

Draft Stock and Roster Dynamics

Prospect Program Key Performance Metrics Draft Return Outlook Dante Moore Oregon Recovering from injury; first-round prospect Complex due to Dylan Raiola’s presence Julian Sayin Ohio State 75% completion rate, 43 TDs, 9 INTs Evaluating reliance on elite receiver CJ Carr Notre Dame 70% completion rate, 963 yards, 9 TDs NFL-ready frame with potential top-five projection LaNorris Sellers South Carolina 56% completion rate, 9 TDs, 9 INTs in Power Four losses Needs developmental stability amid anticipated staff changes

At Notre Dame, redshirt sophomore CJ Carr has lived up to expectations from the jump. Completing 70% of his passes for 963 yards and nine touchdowns, Carr showcases an NFL-ready frame, high-level decisiveness, and productivity. Renner suggests that Carr can attain an even greater degree of command in South Bend before being selected among the first five picks, though the grandson of Lloyd Carr faces very little monetary pressure. Conversely, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers faces a distinct career crossroads. After battling through a difficult stretch against Power Four competition—completing 56% of his passes with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions in six straight games—Sellers requires a different situation that can develop him, likely necessitating a fresh start away from an anticipated coaching overhaul in Columbia.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.