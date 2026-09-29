Kyle Larson Dominates Kansas to Win Hollywood Casino 400 and Take Points Lead

Kyle Larson Dominates Hollywood Casino 400 with Record-Setting Kansas Victory

On Sunday, defending NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson secured a maximum-points victory at Kansas Speedway in the Hollywood Casino 400. Driving the No. 5, Larson led 235 of 267 laps, swept both stages, and claimed the fastest lap of the race to take a commanding 26-point lead in the standings.

Fantasy & Market Impact Roster Value: Larson’s maximum 76-point haul cements his status as the premier championship favorite in fantasy formats heading into the next round.

Larson’s maximum 76-point haul cements his status as the premier championship favorite in fantasy formats heading into the next round. Championship Momentum: The No. 5 team has built a critical 26-point buffer over second-place Denny Hamlin.

The No. 5 team has built a critical 26-point buffer over second-place Denny Hamlin. Value Shifts: Joey Logano’s late-tire failure dropping him to 20th creates a buy-low or fade window as he slips to fourth in the standings, 67 points back.

Breaking Records and Passing Legends at Kansas Speedway

From the drop of the green flag, Larson established a relentless pace that the field struggled to match. By leading 235 circuits, the 34-year-old driver broke his own all-time record for most laps led in a single Cup race at Kansas Speedway, eclipsing his previous benchmark of 221 laps set in May 2025. The masterclass performance also pushed Larson past Hall of Famer Bill Elliott on the all-time laps led list, bringing his career total to 11,480 laps led in his 13th full-time Cup Series season.

The triumph marked Larson’s second win of the 2026 campaign, his fourth career victory at Kansas, and his 34th overall in the Cup Series. That puts him level with Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. for 26th on NASCAR’s all-time wins list. Despite starting the Chase as the seventh seed following a winless regular season, the defending champion has completely shifted the postseason landscape by finishing no worse than fifth through the first four races.

The Late-Race Battle with Chase Briscoe

The afternoon was not entirely without drama. With just 30 circuits remaining, Chase Briscoe managed to slip past Larson under a green-flag run, seizing command of the race and threatening to steal the spotlight. For a moment, Larson admitted he believed his winning chances had evaporated, noting he would have been satisfied taking home second-place points after sweeping the stages.

However, handling adjustments allowed Larson to reel the leader back in. Reflecting on the tactical dynamic of the closing laps, Larson told USA Network, “I got some lines going where I could just kinda settle in and try to take care of my tires. I don’t know, I think it’s just easier to be the hunter rather than the hunted.”

Kansas Speedway Hollywood Casino 400 Key Statistics

Metric Driver / Details Race Winner Kyle Larson (No. 5) Laps Led 235 out of 267 Total Race Points Earned 76 points (Maximum possible) Runner-Up Finish Austin Cindric Championship Leader Margin +26 points over Denny Hamlin

Navigating Chaos and Securing Maximum Points

The event featured chaotic mid-race attrition, including a multi-car incident involving Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, and Ty Gibbs following a restart from a caution brought on by Noah Gragson’s engine failure. Through multiple cautions and pit-road strategy shuffles—such as stage-one leader strategy variations—Larson maintained immaculate track position. Austin Cindric delivered a strong runner-up performance, while Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top four ahead of Ryan Blaney.

Photo: motorsport.com

With this maximum-points sweep, Larson towers over the playoff grid as the series moves forward. Chasing his third NASCAR Cup Series title, he aims to become the first driver to secure back-to-back championships since Jimmie Johnson’s five-year championship stretch (2006-2010).

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.