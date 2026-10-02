OpenAI introduces ChatGPT authentication option for external software tools

In the future, we really imagine people using voice as the primary modality to interact with AI, said Atty Eleti, OpenAI’s product lead for ChatGPT voice, and that’s kind of our North Star that we’re working towards.

OpenAI has introduced the authentication option for external software tools, launching with 16 initial partners including Cognition, Notion, Lovable, Vercel, OpenClaw, T3, and Dactyl. The new system allows ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers to use existing accounts and subscription allowances in participating third-party products without creating an API key or setting up a separate developer account.

Bridging Subscriptions and Third-Party Tools

The system connects OpenAI’s consumer subscription business directly to the broader ecosystem of software products built around its models.

Eligible usage across the partner tools counts toward a user’s existing plan limits. Users retain control over how much of their allowance each specific tool can consume, helping prevent unexpected exhaustion of plan limits when multiple connected applications draw on the same subscription pool. Users can set a separate limit for each app.

For partner companies, the arrangement reduces customer onboarding friction. Instead of requiring users to open a developer account and manually generate an API key, participating tools rely on an existing ChatGPT subscription for model access within agreed limits. The initial partner lineup spans coding platforms, productivity suites, and developer tools, indicating the program targets workflows outside the primary ChatGPT interface.

A Master Key for the AI Ecosystem

The launch includes a mix of start-ups and established software platforms.

Photo: trendingtopics.eu

Cognition contributes Devin, its coding assistant, while Notion integrates artificial intelligence features directly into its workplace software. Vercel supports developers building and deploying web applications, alongside early participants such as OpenClaw and Dactyl.

The feature debuted at OpenAI’s DevDay developer conference in San Francisco, where CEO Sam Altman showcased the capabilities alongside new artificial intelligence agents called dots. Existing integrations include Slack, SharePoint, Airtable and Google Drive. According to Trending Topics, the system processes account IDs, email addresses, app details, IP addresses, device identifiers, and security signals during login for authentication and fraud prevention.

By embedding account-based access into partner software, OpenAI is attempting to expand the practical utility of paid ChatGPT subscriptions beyond its native website and applications. The setup positions the ChatGPT account as a master key and the subscription as a central AI budget that external applications can draw from, mirroring the widespread ecosystem anchoring seen with logins from Google and Apple.

Weighing Compute Costs and Platform Dependencies

The model offers distinct advantages for developers and start-ups who might otherwise struggle to cover the high computing costs of artificial intelligence models independently, as users bring those resources along through their subscriptions. At the same time, relying on the ChatGPT login creates an operational dependence on OpenAI’s account infrastructure, rules, and consumption limits.

Photo: Business Insider

The strategy arrives amid a shifting market. Anthropic previously barred third-party tools such as OpenClaw from using Claude subscriptions, citing outsized system strains, though OpenClaw’s creator, Peter Steinberger, subsequently joined OpenAI as a launch partner. Meanwhile, Google offers no official mechanism to utilize Gemini subscriptions inside outside applications, leaving developers to manage separate integrations.

The plan-based usage model is available to Plus and Pro subscribers utilizing participating tools. The broader rollout aligns with OpenAI’s concurrent release of advanced voice capabilities and workplace collaboration spaces designed to integrate tasks, documents, and agents into unified environments. “Zero Data Retention with Private Safety Processing enables automated safety reviews without giving OpenAI personnel access to the underlying content,” the company explained.