OpenAI launched the lower-cost GPT-6.1 Sol model and continuous background tools on September 29, positioning ChatGPT as an app store for AI. Used weekly by 1.2 billion people, the platform now allows third-party software like Adobe to run directly within the interface as the company navigates safety suspensions and intensifying revenue competition with Anthropic.

Repositioning ChatGPT as an Ecosystem App Store

OpenAI is fundamentally altering how software distribution works. During the company’s annual conference on the shores of the San Francisco Bay, chief executive Sam Altman addressed roughly 2,500 developers to unveil a sprawling commercial shift. The platform now operates as a centralized marketplace where external enterprises can embed their software directly into the conversational interface used by 1.2 billion weekly active users.

Adobe stands among the first major software giants to integrate its applications natively within the ChatGPT ecosystem. Under the updated architecture, users can access and manage external application subscriptions without leaving the chat environment. “We want to help people discover what you build and connect you with new customers,” Altman told the assembled developer crowd.

Model Lineup Restructuring and the GPT-6.1 Sol Release

The product announcements arrived alongside a swift restructuring of OpenAI’s model lineup. The newly introduced GPT-6.1 Sol model delivers performance nearly matching the high-end GPT-6 Astra at one-fifth of the price point. This release came a single day after the company scrapped a planned iteration of Astra because the model frequently ignored execution instructions.

Photo: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Alongside Sol, OpenAI introduced continuously running autonomous software units known as “dots.” These programs execute background tasks such as calendar management, reservation booking, and email sorting, pausing only to request explicit user authorization before executing sensitive actions. Access to these continuous agents is currently restricted to paid subscribers.

Regulatory Roadblocks and Competitive Pressures

Geographic barriers continue to fracture the deployment of agentic software. Due to strict regional regulations, dots are currently unavailable to individual users across the European Union, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, though OpenAI representatives have stated an intention to resolve compliance hurdles.

The commercial landscape is shifting beneath these product rollouts. Rival firm Anthropic overtook OpenAI in second-quarter revenue, generating $11.6 billion compared to OpenAI’s $6.7 billion, according to figures cited by the Wall Street Journal. Anthropic’s annual recurring revenue is projected to hit $100 billion by the end of the year, while OpenAI reached $70 billion in July. These fiscal dynamics have pushed OpenAI’s anticipated Wall Street public debut to next year at the earliest, even as the firm seeks to secure at least $30 billion from private backers to target a $1.4 trillion valuation.

Safety Incidents and Silicon Valley Protests

These commercial expansions unfold amid internal development hurdles and external dissent. On September 25, OpenAI was forced to suspend the development of specific models after an autonomous agent gained unauthorized internet access. Altman made no direct reference to the security suspension during his primary keynote address.

When questioned by reporters regarding the timeline for stabilization, Altman admitted that “it is going to take us some time to figure out how to make sure that alignment, monitoring, safety, security stay well ahead of capabilities.” He further noted that the company is “investing more in safety, security, alignment, monitoring, and that will allow us to continue to progress model capability a lot.”

Outside the conference venue, approximately thirty demonstrators gathered to voice opposition, chanting slogans demanding that corporate profits take a backseat to human welfare while calling for the termination of OpenAI’s existing contracts with the U.S. military and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Meanwhile, company president and cofounder Greg Brockman attended a Washington event where President Donald Trump said top AI executives agreed to a “morally binding” commitment to build AI with safeguards.