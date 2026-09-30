Indonesia to Launch 480 Kitchens for Free-Meals Program

Indonesia’s ambitious free-meals initiative will activate 480 new community kitchens this October, targeting remote and disadvantaged regions such as Papua to combat high stunting rates amid ongoing logistical and financial hurdles.

Targeting Stunting in Indonesia’s Eastern Regions

Beginning Friday, the National Nutrition Agency (NNA) will initiate operations across 480 newly designated kitchen facilities. Sudaryono, the head of the agency who goes by a single name, announced via an Instagram video post that a significant portion of this rollout focuses directly on high-risk areas.

Out of the 480 kitchens, 269 will be established across 16 provinces in eastern Indonesia. These zones suffer from elevated rates of childhood stunting and nutritional deficiencies. The targeted regions include Gorontalo, Maluku, and several provinces situated on Papua island. The remaining 211 kitchens will serve other designated parts of the country.

The nationwide scheme stands as a signature campaign promise of President Prabowo Subianto. Launched in 2025, the program aims to feed 83 million school children and expectant mothers to combat under-nutrition.

Budget Realignments and Prioritizing Remote Areas

The October rollout follows significant adjustments to the program’s financial framework. Policymakers cut the initiative’s budget for the current year to 229 trillion rupiah ($12.8 billion), down from 335 trillion rupiah. Looking ahead, the allocated budget for next year stands at 240 trillion rupiah.

Faced with these fiscal constraints, the NNA opted to prioritize recipients in remote and disadvantaged areas. Throughout October, the newly activated kitchens will focus on training personnel and steadily scaling up the daily volume of meals provided.

Once operational, kitchen owners are expected to begin receiving payments from the government although details of the scheme remain unclear.

Logistical Roadblocks and Investor Strain

The path to nationwide distribution has encountered severe operational friction. The program has been marred by allegations of corruption, more than 50,000 cases of food poisoning, and the closures of privately operated kitchens.

Furthermore, broader financial restructuring has created bottlenecks on the ground. Reports indicate that hundreds of investors who had already built kitchens for the scheme in remote areas have been caught out as government payments were delayed by budget-efficiency measures, with some facilities idle for months.