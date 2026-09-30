Dancing With the Stars Season 35: Yacht Rock Night Elimination & Scores

Taylor Hanson and professional partner Britt Stewart were eliminated on Tuesday night during Yacht Rock Night on season 35 of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The surprise exit followed performances to soft-rock classics, leaving Amber Glenn, Harry Shum Jr., and Maura Higgins leading the leaderboard.

The Bottom Line Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart faced a shock elimination at the close of Yacht Rock Night on season 35.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov tied with Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 24 out of 30.

Viewers can cast votes via ABC’s website and text during live East Coast broadcasts, impacting the combined scores alongside judges’ points.

Smooth Grooves and High Stakes in the Ballroom Tuesday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars shifted the ballroom’s sonic landscape toward the breezy, soft-rock stylings of the yacht rock era. ABC programmed a soundtrack featuring staples like Daryl Hall & John Oates’ “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do),” Grover Washington Jr.’s “Just the Two of Us,” and Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Piña Colada Song).” Yet, the smooth melodies clashed with intense competitive pressure. Following last week’s elimination of Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten during Viral Hits Night—and Conner Leavitt and Sarah Jane Nader’s exit in premiere week—the competition narrowed further as couples fought to avoid the chopping block.

Leaderboard Standouts and Top Scorers Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov set the standard early in the evening, performing a foxtrot to Toto’s “Hold the Line.” The routine earned the first trio of eights from the judges, landing them a 24 out of 30—the highest tally of the season so far. Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson later matched that exact score, locking in a tie at the top of the leaderboard. Instagram Meanwhile, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas captured their first eight of the night, securing a 22 out of 30 for a quickstep set to “Turn Your Love Around.” DWTS Season 35 Yacht Rock Night Scores Couple Score Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov 24/30 Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson 24/30 Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas 22/30 Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy 21/30 Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik 21/30 Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach 21/30 Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold 20/30 Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa 19/30 Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewart 18/30 (Eliminated) Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong 18/30 Jackson Olson & Emma Slater 18/30 Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess 17/30 Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson 15/30

A Stunned Ballroom Reacts to Hanson’s Departure Here is the kicker: despite earning an 18 out of 30 and remaining clear of the absolute bottom, Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart saw their journey cut short. The elimination left the ballroom visibly stunned. Reflecting on their partnership prior to the exit, Britt Stewart expressed genuine enthusiasm for working with the Grammy nominee. Ahead of the season premiere, she noted, “I am a millennial so I can appreciate the significance of Taylor Hanson and how awesome it is for him to be on Dancing With the Stars.” She added regarding his work ethic, “I kind of sighed in relief when he told me during our first meet, ‘I will do whatever you need me to do. If that means buying a cot and sleeping at the dance studio so we can rehearse all the time, that is what I will do.’ I was like, Okay, he wants to work for this. He’s in it to win it. That commitment is so important.” Both expressed deep gratitude for their time together as the reality of the combined viewer votes and judges’ scores set in.