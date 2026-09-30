Dancing With the Stars Season 35: Yacht Rock Night Elimination & Scores

Taylor Hanson and professional partner Britt Stewart were eliminated on Tuesday night during Yacht Rock Night on season 35 of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The surprise exit followed performances to soft-rock classics, leaving Amber Glenn, Harry Shum Jr., and Maura Higgins leading the leaderboard.
The Bottom Line
- Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart faced a shock elimination at the close of Yacht Rock Night on season 35.
- Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov tied with Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 24 out of 30.
- Viewers can cast votes via ABC’s website and text during live East Coast broadcasts, impacting the combined scores alongside judges’ points.
Smooth Grooves and High Stakes in the Ballroom
Tuesday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars shifted the ballroom’s sonic landscape toward the breezy, soft-rock stylings of the yacht rock era. ABC programmed a soundtrack featuring staples like Daryl Hall & John Oates’ “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do),” Grover Washington Jr.’s “Just the Two of Us,” and Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Piña Colada Song).”
Yet, the smooth melodies clashed with intense competitive pressure. Following last week’s elimination of Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten during Viral Hits Night—and Conner Leavitt and Sarah Jane Nader’s exit in premiere week—the competition narrowed further as couples fought to avoid the chopping block.
Leaderboard Standouts and Top Scorers
Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov set the standard early in the evening, performing a foxtrot to Toto’s “Hold the Line.” The routine earned the first trio of eights from the judges, landing them a 24 out of 30—the highest tally of the season so far. Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson later matched that exact score, locking in a tie at the top of the leaderboard.
Meanwhile, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas captured their first eight of the night, securing a 22 out of 30 for a quickstep set to “Turn Your Love Around.”
|Couple
|Score
|Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov
|24/30
|Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson
|24/30
|Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas
|22/30
|Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy
|21/30
|Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik
|21/30
|Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach
|21/30
|Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold
|20/30
|Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa
|19/30
|Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewart
|18/30 (Eliminated)
|Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong
|18/30
|Jackson Olson & Emma Slater
|18/30
|Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess
|17/30
|Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson
|15/30
A Stunned Ballroom Reacts to Hanson’s Departure
Here is the kicker: despite earning an 18 out of 30 and remaining clear of the absolute bottom, Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart saw their journey cut short. The elimination left the ballroom visibly stunned.
Reflecting on their partnership prior to the exit, Britt Stewart expressed genuine enthusiasm for working with the Grammy nominee. Ahead of the season premiere, she noted, “I am a millennial so I can appreciate the significance of Taylor Hanson and how awesome it is for him to be on Dancing With the Stars.”
She added regarding his work ethic, “I kind of sighed in relief when he told me during our first meet, ‘I will do whatever you need me to do. If that means buying a cot and sleeping at the dance studio so we can rehearse all the time, that is what I will do.’ I was like, Okay, he wants to work for this. He’s in it to win it. That commitment is so important.” Both expressed deep gratitude for their time together as the reality of the combined viewer votes and judges’ scores set in.
What Lies Ahead for the Remaining Contenders
With another couple sent packing, the path to the mirrorball trophy grows narrower. Celebrities still in the running for season 35 include Tatyana Ali, Tyler Cameron, Jenna Dewan, Ezra Frech, Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller, Jackson Olson, Guillermo Rodriguez, Harry Shum Jr., Julia Stiles, and Connor Wood.
As the competition continues to air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. across ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming on Hulu, voting windows remain tight. PT and roughly 6:45 p.m.
Who do you think has what it takes to hoist the mirrorball trophy this season, and did the right couple go home on Yacht Rock Night? Let us know your take in the comments below.