Bronze Whaler Shark Wanders Into Busan Canal in South Korea

A 3.5-meter bronze whaler shark has wandered into an urban canal in Busan, South Korea, capturing global attention and earning the viral moniker "shafluencer." First spotted on September 18, 2026, and nicknamed Bukang-i by locals, the marine predator has triggered a surge of public onlookers, forcing local authorities to balance crowd safety with wildlife rescue operations.

How a Bronze Whaler Shark Ended Up in a Busan Canal

Bronze whalers, scientifically known as Carcharhinus brachyurus and frequently referred to as copper sharks, typically inhabit coastal waters and shallow marine environments. Their natural affinity for shallow areas allows them at times to cruise remarkably close to the shoreline. In Bukang-i’s case, the animal followed interconnected coastal waterways deeper inland until it found itself trapped within the narrow concrete grid of the Busan canal system.

Urban waterways present unique navigational hazards for large marine life. Once the 3.5-meter predator swam past the point of easy return, it encountered structural barriers and tidal shifts that made retracing its path difficult.

Local authorities quickly mobilized to address the situation. Officials deployed boats in an effort to gently guide the animal back toward the open ocean. But steering a large shark through a shallow urban channel is a delicate operation.

Bukang-i has repeatedly turned back against the watercraft, stubbornly swimming deeper into the concrete corridor rather than heading out to sea. Because of the animal’s substantial size, rescue teams must proceed with extreme caution to avoid stressing the shark or endangering the crowds gathering along the canal banks.

The Rise of the Urban "Shafluencer"

As photographs and video footage of Bukang-i circulated widely across online platforms, the animal transformed into an accidental local celebrity. Crowds of curious residents and tourists flocked to the canal walls, hoping to catch a glimpse of the large marine visitor breaking the surface.

This sudden wave of popularity prompted officials to issue direct warnings to the public. Authorities have explicitly asked onlookers not to approach the water’s edge, touch the animal, or attempt to feed the shark. Although bronze whalers do not actively target humans as prey, they remain large, unpredictable wild animals that can lash out violently when cornered or stressed.

Key Detail Fact Shark Species Bronze Whaler (Carcharhinus brachyurus / Copper Shark) Body Length 3.5 meters Location Urban canal in Busan, South Korea First Spotted September 18, 2026 Local Nickname Bukang-i (derived from Busan and the Korean word for shark, sangeo)

Public fascination has turned the site into an impromptu tourist attraction, driving a noticeable increase in pedestrian traffic to the neighborhood. But the municipal government maintains that the primary objective remains the safe extraction and release of the animal back into its natural marine habitat, rather than managing a roadside viewing spectacle.

Until officials can successfully coax Bukang-i past the coastal threshold, the unexpected visitor retains its unusual status as Busan’s most watched, and most protected, aquatic resident. As monitoring continues, the focus stays squarely on giving the wandering predator a clear, unobstructed path back to the sea.