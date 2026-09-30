Devon Hall’s Buzzer-Beater Lifts Milano Over Virtus in EuroLeague Derby

Devon Hall delivered a dramatic buzzer-beater to lift Olimpia Milano to an 87-85 victory over Virtus Bologna in a thrilling Euroleague Italian derby on September 29, 2026. The win marks Milano’s first success of the European campaign after overcoming a 15-point deficit and a furious late-game surge from their domestic rivals.

How Milano Survived a Virtus Storm at the Forum

The fixture at the Mediolanum Forum lived up to its heavyweight billing, providing a tactical chess match between Olimpia’s half-court discipline and Virtus Bologna’s relentless transition game. Milano initially seized control during the opening halves, pushing their advantage out to 15 points by the 17th minute behind aggressive interior play from Jason Burnell and Moses Wright.

The momentum swings continued as both sides traded punches in the paint and from beyond the perimeter.

Tactical Breakdown of the Final Possession

The closing two minutes showcased elite late-game execution marred by high-stakes tension. With the score tied at 85-85 following an offensive rebound put-back by Aliou Diarra with 4.2 seconds remaining, Olimpia called timeout to draw up a final play. Earlier, Hall had drained a cold-blooded step-back triple to give Milano a short-lived edge, silencing a resilient Virtus squad.

Photo: corrieredellosport.it

Faced with intense defensive pressure from Diarra on the final inbound, Hall created separation off the dribble and launched a difficult, contested jumper that found nothing but net as the final horn sounded. The sequence highlighted Milano’s ability to manufacture isolation scoring when primary sets break down under pressure.

Statistical Snapshot of the Euroleague Derby

Metric / Player Olimpia Milano Virtus Bologna Final Score 87 85 Top Scorer Marko Guduric (14 pts) Aliou Diarra (15 pts) Key Supporting Scorer Devon Hall (12 pts) Wendell Moore (12 pts) Euroleague Record 1-1 0-2

Looking Ahead to the Double-Round Week

Both Italian giants have virtually no time to dwell on the emotional rollercoaster of this domestic clash. The demanding Euroleague regular season schedule immediately forces them into a grueling double-round week. Virtus Bologna returns home to the PalaDozza on Thursday to face reigning champions Olympiacos, while Olimpia Milano packs its bags for a tough road trip to face Baskonia on Friday.

Photo: eurosport.it

For Milano, securing this victory cures the immediate hangover from their opening-round loss in Belgrade. For Bologna, dropping to 0-2 despite a ferocious comeback emphasizes the razor-thin margins separating victory and defeat in Europe’s elite tier.

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