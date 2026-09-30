Tottenham Hotspur FC Head of Physical Development Job Opportunity

He Tottenham Hotspur Football Club has published a job offer for the position of Head Physical Development Coach, posted on the platform Football jobs on 29/09/2026 with a professional level and a competitive salary.

Job Responsibilities

The selected candidate will be responsible for assisting and supporting the Head of Sports Science at the Academy in fulfilling the department’s and the Academy’s management’s objectives and vision. Their main tasks include leading the design, implementation, and evaluation of the physical preparation and development philosophy, providing individualized support, and ensuring consistency with the club’s playing style.

The role also includes leadership and direct supervision within the department, working closely with the multidisciplinary team to maximize player development, availability, and progression to the first team. The standard work week is 35 hours, with flexibility from Monday to Sunday through a shift system that may require working non-conventional hours due to match schedules, public holidays, and vacation periods.

Requirements and qualifications

The basic requirements demanded by the institution include the following:

Bachelor’s degree in Sports Science, Rehabilitation, Strength and Conditioning Training or a related discipline.

UKSCA accreditation or equivalent.

Solid knowledge of the physiological, biomechanical and physical demands of elite football.

Extensive experience in delivering effective strength and conditioning programs and physical development in elite sports.

Additionally, preferred or privileged aspects include having a postgraduate degree in related disciplines, BASES accreditation or equivalent, experience leading programs in multiple age groups of the Academy, experience in the management or mentoring of staff, and experience contributing to applied research and evidence-based football practice.

Offer details

The offer is available at Football jobs in the role of Physical Trainer. The portal clarifies that it is not responsible for offers published by third parties, recommending that users be vigilant for any indication of fraud.