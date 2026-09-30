After roughly 30 years in Hollywood and two Academy Awards, Mahershala Ali is finally stepping into the spotlight as an action lead. Opening in theaters September 25, Bassam Tariq’s film Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother gives the performer his long-awaited chance to fight on screen.

The Bottom Line The Milestone: After 30 years of playing characters who typically died before the action began, Mahershala Ali anchors his first major physical role as a sword-wielding hitman named Latif in Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.

After 30 years of playing characters who typically died before the action began, Mahershala Ali anchors his first major physical role as a sword-wielding hitman named Latif in Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother. The Backstory: The physical preparation stems from Ali’s extensive martial arts and sword training for a project with Bassam Tariq that ultimately did not make it to screen.

The physical preparation stems from Ali’s extensive martial arts and sword training for a project with Bassam Tariq that ultimately did not make it to screen. The Release: Directed by Bassam Tariq and co-starring Adia and Jahleel Kamara, the film lands in theaters on September 25.

From Dying at the Start to Running the Show For 30 years, Mahershala Ali has carved out an illustrious career, picking up two Academy Awards along the way. Yet, despite appearances in major genre outings like The Hunger Games franchise and Alita: Battle Angel, he often found himself on the sidelines once the real action began. As Ali notes, he usually tended to die as the action was starting. That pattern breaks with Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother. In the film, Ali stars as Latif, a Muslim hitman trying to protect his children after the death of his wife. When Latif is pursued by people, the narrative demands physical prowess that Ali has been itching to showcase.

How Unmade Plans Funded the Training The path to Latif’s sword-swinging sequences runs through a previous project. Originally, Ali and Tariq intended to collaborate on Marvel’s Blade, prompting Ali to dedicate significant time to mastering swordplay and martial arts for the venture. Instagram Though that collaboration never reached the screen, the physical investment was far from wasted. Upon receiving the screenplay for Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother from Tariq at a later date, Ali realized he was drawing upon abilities he had begun cultivating years prior. He had about a month to get ready, retraining with Doniel Yehudah and Enele Ma’afu to revive his muscle memory. Production and Training Timeline for Mahershala Ali’s Action Role Year / Period Project / Milestone Details 2022–2023 Blade Training Ali undergoes intensive martial arts and sword training before the project stalls. 2024–2025 Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother Director Bassam Tariq brings the script to Ali; training resumes with Doniel Yehudah and Enele Ma’afu. September 25 Theatrical Release The film opens in theaters.

Navigating Faith, Fatherhood, and Morality on Screen Beyond the choreography and sword work, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother digs into heavy thematic territory. Latif’s struggle involves reconciling his violent profession with his beliefs, questioning how his work can coexist with his faith while attempting to remain present for a family dealing with its own grief. Photo: aol.com Ali found personal resonance in these hurdles, noting that the character’s internal friction mirrors his own experiences as a Muslim and father. On set, Ali shared the screen with co-star Adia—a midwife whose grounding presence helped cement the core father-daughter dynamic that anchors the story.

Choosing Projects That Demand to Be Made Now operating from a position where scripts cross his desk, Ali applies a strict filter to his career choices. Rejecting projects that rely purely on commercial calculation or repetition, he searches for material that feels additive or productive for the culture. Photo: star-telegram.com Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother passed that test. To Ali, it felt like a script that was uniquely meant for him, offering a rare combination of physical expression and psychological depth.