Vote for the Greatest U2 Song as the Band Celebrates 50 Years

As U2 celebrates their 50th birthday, marking exactly 50 years since four youngsters called Paul, David, Adam, and Larry first met in a Dublin kitchen, the rock band has announced Carnaval de Luz, their first studio album in nine years, scheduled for release in November. What began as four friends who enjoyed playing music together in Dublin evolved into one of the world’s biggest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time, featuring Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jnr.

As fans await the new release, polls are asking audiences to vote on what is the greatest U2 song of all time, with choices including “With or Without You,” “One,” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

The Studio Album Journey

U2’s extensive studio-album journey spans several distinct eras of reinvention and global success. It began with the raw, youthful post-punk debut Boy in 1980, followed by October in 1981, which blended spiritual themes with atmospheric arrangements. The 1983 release War combined political urgency with anthemic rock, becoming their first commercially successful record to land the UK #1 spot, while 1984’s The Unforgettable Fire expanded their sound through collaborations with Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois.

The band transformed into global superstars with 1987’s The Joshua Tree, subsequently exploring American musical traditions on Rattle and Hum (1988). A dramatic reinvention arrived with 1991’s Achtung Baby, incorporating electronic, industrial, and dance influences. This adventurous approach continued through Zooropa (1993), the side project Original Soundtracks 1 under the name Passengers (1995), and the deliberately unconventional Pop (1997).

Later Releases and Ranked Classics

The band returned to a more straightforward, song-focused rock sound on 2000’s All That You Can’t Leave Behind. That momentum continued with How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb in 2004 and further experimentation on No Line on the Horizon in 2009. Their later phase included the companion albums Songs of Innocence (2014) and Songs of Experience (2017), which reflected on memory, identity, and ageing.

Photo: rte.ie

Reflecting on their extensive back catalogue, music critics and publications have ranked the band’s top records, placing Zooropa at number 5, Pop at number 6, War at number 7, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb at number 8, The Unforgettable Fire at number 9, and the Passengers side project at number 10.