Mayo GAA orders replay of Kiltane and Islandeady quarter-final

Mayo GAA has ordered a replay of the Intermediate Football Championship quarter-final between Kiltane and Islandeady following a red card anomaly that allowed Kiltane to contest extra-time with 15 players despite having two players sent off during normal time.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Next Round Logistics: The winners will meet Davitts in the semi-final.

The Procedural Breakdown and Administrative Fallout

The controversy erupted after Kiltane secured victory after extra time in Bangor Erris, a result immediately contested by Islandeady. The core of the appeal rested on the referee’s decision to let Kiltane field 15 players in extra time. Kiltane had seen two players dismissed during normal time—Mikie Sweeney early in the second half, followed by Mikie Conroy late in the game.

Under the rulebook, sendings-off carry over into extra time. Islandeady’s appeal prompted an intervention by the Mayo County Competitions Control Committee (CCC). Having reviewed the referee’s report, the CCC ordered a replay.

Tactical Context and the Road to Extra-Time

The original clash had reached extra-time only after a late comeback by Islandeady. Crucial scores deep into normal time—highlighted by late two-pointers from Peter Collins and Levi Barrett—levelled the game for Islandeady and forced extra time.

Photo: con-telegraph.ie

Match Context & Reschedule Details Fixture Original Venue Replay Venue & Date Pending Semi-Final Opponent Kiltane vs. Islandeady Bangor Erris Parke — Sunday, October 4, 3 p.m. Davitts GAA

The winner will meet Davitts in the semi-final.

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